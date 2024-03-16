Waking Up PHL’S ‘Sleeping Giant’

THE industrial segment is the most promising real-estate segment in 2023, and is seen to continue this 2024 and in the coming years if concerns of business locators are addressed, according to a commercial real-estate service provider.

“The industrial sector continues to be the most attractive investment last year. And for this year, our forecast is that it would continue to stabilize. Many of these industrial locators have already basically predicted and committed their plans for the next five years. So it’s expected to stabilize at around 90 percent [in terms of] occupancy because there are new supplies that are coming in and will also be absorbed by the market,” Prime Philippines founder and CEO Jettson Yu told reporters in a media briefing held at their office in Ortigas on Thursday.

Based on their 2024 Philippine Property Market Outlook Report, he said that the total inventory of industrial spaces in the country at present stands at 40 million square meters, including warehouses used by logistics companies, manufacturing facilities, and even cold storages.

Prime Philippines alone closed over one million square meters of industrial spaces nationwide in 2023, of which more than half are built to suit mostly distribution centers requiring ample spaces for loading bays, height clearances, and high concrete force strength.

Almost half or around 18 million square meters of the current available industrial spaces in the country remain located in the Southern Greater Metro Manila (GMM) region that includes Cavite, Laguna and Batangas.

Bulacan, which forms part of the North GMM, accounts for around 11 million square meters.

“Now in the Bulacan area, the current challenge is awaiting for newer supply of quality warehouse spaces,” he said. “And in the heavier manufacturing industry, some would still want Bulacan.”

The growth of real estate’s industrial segment is mainly driven by the manufacturing sector, mostly heavy manufacturers that require big spaces as they use some level of automation and robotics, according to Yu.

“So those kinds of industrial supply are considered to be premium grade already,” he added.

For him, what’s keeping the sector’s growth and stability this year are the ongoing massive infrastructure projects nationwide that are connecting Metro Manila to other provinces.

The top executive also highlighted the ongoing expansion of e-commerce, which has continued even after the pandemic. This growth is primarily fueled by the sustained preference for online shopping among individuals working in hybrid setups, such as those in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry. Consequently, this trend will further increase the demand for warehouses and distribution hubs, making them significant consumers of industrial spaces.

“Now that we’ve seen that physical shopping, face-to-face, is fully enforced in malls, we still see a lot of online shopping. There was a 30 to 40 percent correction during the past two years, but it’s already stabilized. This is now the more organic demand,” he said.

Cavite Export Processing Zone in Rosario, Cavite.

Manufacturing challenges

WHILE there are enough industrial spaces waiting for them here, he noted that there remain challenges that turn them away from moving in to the Philippines.

“The biggest obstacles for the manufacturing sector is No. 1, electricity, [especially] for heavy manufacturing,” he emphasized, highlighting their heavy dependence on power that comes at a significantly higher cost compared to neighboring countries. “By just looking at the cost, it’s always turning them off.”

Yu cited, for instance, a global chipmaker that visited Subic and Bataan last year but opted to locate in Japan due to the low cost of electricity.

“Our price in the Philippines is $0.16 per kilowatt hour,” he said of the power price here that is “20 to 30 percent” higher than other Southeast Asian countries. “We’ve lost a lot of business against Vietnam who’s charging the cheapest in the region at only $0.07 per kilowatt hour. Malaysia is $0.13, so it is still getting a lot of business. I think the $0.13 is already more or less an acceptable area. But if we can do better than that, of course, it will make us even more attractive.”

The second concern of potential industrial locators in the country, as in the case of Prime’s clients, is the regular updating of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives almost every five or six years in the country.

“This is also not too attractive for them because when they invest in heavy manufacturing, the returns are usually 10 to 25 years. So they need the sound and long-term stability when it comes to what type of incentives are they definitely going to get in the next 10 to 25 years, given the size of capital to build manufacturing buildings,” Yu explained.

The flexibility of Philippine labor policies is also an issue for most industries. Unlike in Vietnam, for example—wherein Prime’s customer shared that they can immediately shut down a temporary production area in less than one month—there are a lot of compliance moves that they need to carry out in the Philippines.

“Given the fast-changing environment around the globe right now when it comes to the use of AI [artificial intelligence] technology, many manufacturing companies are exploring a lot of on-demand and, at the same time, experimental production lines. And they want to be able to have the flexibility to open a new line and, immediately within six months to one year, they can just shut it down, without having too many compliances,” he pointed out.

Wake up the ‘sleeping giant’

DUE to the above-cited factors that hinder potential locators from investing to the Philippines, manufacturing is considered the “sleeping giant” in the industrial sector that needs to be awakened, Yu underscored.

“We have a lot of untapped market globally that we could have brought here in the Philippines,” said the founder and CEO of Prime Philippines. “If we revive the manufacturing sector, we’d make the Philippines more attractive for these global manufacturing powerhouses to locate their businesses here.”

Among the obstacles he mentioned, he believes that the government needs to consider subsidizing the electricity of heavy manufacturers within a short-term period to attract them to do business in the country.

“We cannot [entrust this solely] on the private sector. This is a government responsibility,” Yu said. Implementing such measures means continuous tax collection by the government as long as manufacturing remains here, benefiting not just the local economy but also the surrounding cities and provinces, Yu explained, referencing similar strategic moves made overseas, such as in Vietnam.

“So just by subsidizing the power cost, even if we have a high cost right now, having a policy to cover, or at least subsidize part of that, will already be a fast and quick approach to attract these companies,” Yu said.

