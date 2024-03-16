UP Diliman tops PHL universities in latest EduRank poll; MSU in top 10

THE University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City has been named the top university in the country, according to the latest university ranking of international organization EduRank.

EduRank based its ranking on research outputs (45 percent), non-academic prominence (45 percent) and alumni influence (10 percent) of over 14,000 universities from 183 countries.

In the Philippines, EduRank reviewed 229 universities, 500,000 citations received by 58,800 academic publications, and 1,093 recognized alumni.

Worldwide, UP Diliman is ranked 1,367th among 14,131 universities, while in Asia, it is ranked 374th out of 5,830, landing it on the top 10 percent of the world’s and Asia’s best universities.

UP Diliman also scored highest among higher learning institutions in the fields of engineering, art & design, biology, business, chemistry, economics, engineering, environmental science, liberal arts and physics

De La Salle University in Manila was ranked second overall top university in the Philippines, and bested all the rest in the fields of computer science, business, mathematics and psychology.

Two other members of the UP System — UP Los Baños in Laguna and UP Manila — also made it to the top 10. UP Manila was named the best medical school in the country.

Two universities in the provinces — University of San Carlos in Cebu and Mindanao State University — also entered the top 10 university list in the Philippines.

Other Philippine universities in the top 10 list according to EduRank are:

· Ateneo de Manila University, Quezon City

· University of Sto. Tomas, Manila

· Asian Institute of Management, Makati

· Mapua University, Manila

World rankings

According to EduRank, the best university worldwide is Harvard University in Massachusetts, United States. It is also ranked the top university for medicine, biology, chemistry, mathematics, environmental science, economics, psychology and liberal arts.

Nine out of top 10 best universities in EduRank rankings are from the United States. Only one from the United Kingdom entered the top 10.

The top 10 universities around the world are:

1. Harvard University in Massachusetts, US

2. Stanford University in California, US

3. University of Michigan -Ann Arbor in Michigan, US

4. Cornell University in New York, US

5. University of California in Berlkeley, California

6. Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Massachusetts, US

7. Columbia University in New York, US

8. University of Washington in Seattle, US

9. University of Oxford in England, UK

10. John Hopkins University in Maryland, US.

MIT is named best in engineering and physics school, Stanford as best in computer science, and art and design, while University of Michigan-Ann Arbor for business.

