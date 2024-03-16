PSC lauds schools’ grassroots effort in Angeles summit

PHILIPPINE Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Bachmann praised school-based associations for helping deliver PSC’s grassroots agenda i sporting platforms for young athletes nationwide.

“Programs like this by PRISAA or SCUAA and the Palarong Pambansa through DepEd help us empower our message and encourage potential athletes to never stop dreaming,” said Bachmann in his address during the recent National Grassroots Sports Summit Workshop hosted by the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA)-Central Luzon at the Angeles University Foundation in Pampanga.

The PRISAA, State Colleges and Universities Athletic Association or SCUAA and the Palarong Pambansa organized by the Department of Education are school-based multi-sport competitions.

Bachmann expressed enthusiasm that these school-based competitions and the host region would augur well with the PSC’s flagship programs, the Batang Pinoy and Philippine National Games.

“I believe that Central Luzon may continue producing outstanding and determined athletes for the future,” he said.

The summit gathered leaders from various educational institutions in the region and was one of the PSC’s visits to cities and provinces as part of its partnership with the PRISAA which was forged in January in Legazpi City.

Newly-appointed Commission on Higher Education Central Luzon Director Dr. Lora Yusi stressed that grassroots sports would be promoted by colleges and universities.

“Grassroots sports development is what we basically need at the moment,” said Yusi as he thanked Bachmann and the PSC, together. “We can produce more athletes and we can make a difference in developing the grassroots sports within the region.”

With Bachmann were PSC Commissioners Edward Hayco, who oversees grassroots initiative programs, and Matthew “Fritz” Gaston.

PRISAA Central Luzon president Abraham Cruz and vice president Jeffrey Jervoso welcomed the PSC officials.