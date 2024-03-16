PHL, US to provide higher education opportunities for Burmese youth

A UNITED States government initiative will give Burmese youth the chance to pursue quality higher education in several Asian countries, including the Philippines.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) launched on February 29 the five-year, $45-million Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship Program that will provide full scholarships for students from Burma to enroll in various public and private universities in the Philippines, as well as in online programs through the University of Arizona.

With the program, USAID is partnering closely with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to streamline the admissions process for Burmese learners and provide support services to facilitate their transition to studying in Philippine universities, including Batangas State University, Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas, St. Louis University in Baguio, the University of the Philippines-Diliman, and the University of the Philippines-Los Baños.

The Burmese scholars are expected to arrive in the Philippines by July 2024 to allow them to begin their studies in the coming academic year.

“Through our partnership with USAID, [the commission] is honored to support Burmese youth in higher education,” said Chairman J. Prospero De Vera III DPA of CHED. “We continuously advocate for equitable, quality, and inclusive higher education, aiming to empower students from all backgrounds. Together, we’re breaking barriers, building bridges, and driving transformative change through higher education.”

USAID’s Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship Program will provide quality educational opportunities for young community leaders in Burma, especially those from marginalized and vulnerable groups. It also offers grants to help Asian higher education institutions strengthen their capacity to support global students by boosting partnerships, growing regional networks, and expanding community service-oriented activities.

“This scholarship program is a strategic investment in higher education institutions in the region,” said USAID Assistant Administrator for Asia Michael Schiffer. “It recognizes our shared commitment to education as a catalyst for positive change in Burma and around the world.”