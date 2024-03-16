PACUCOA hails UST anew as having the most accredited programs in PHL

THE Philippine Association of Colleges and Universities Commission on Accreditation (PACUCOA) has recognized the University of Santo Tomas (UST) for having the most accredited programs in the National Capital Region and the country.

UST had eight prizes at the awarding ceremony, which was held during the commission’s 50th anniversary celebration and 34th General Assembly in Cebu City.

The university also has the highest number of accredited programs at Level IV—the highest possible rating given to programs “with prestige and authority comparable to similar programs in excellent foreign universities,” according to PACUCOA’s web site. Each Level-IV program is granted full autonomy for the duration of its accredited status.

Also, Bachelor of Science (BS) in Medical Technology, BS Accountancy, BS Nutrition and Dietetics, and BS Architecture were cited for producing topnotchers in the Professional Regulation Commission’s last licensure examinations.

The College of Science’s community outreach and extension program entitled “CHEERS to Laudato si’: Care for our common home through environmental expedition integrating the role of service-learning,” obtained second prize.

Respected academic individuals from the university were also recognized during the gathering, including Dean Emeritus Carmen Kanapi Ph.D who received the “Award for Service” posthumously.

Faculty of Pharmacy officials Prof. Aleth Therese L. Dacanay Ph.D, Prof. Frieda Z. Hapan Ph.D, Prof. Edilberto P. Manahan Ph.D and Graduate School academic staff Prof. Belen L. Tangco Ph.D, OP were accorded service awards, while Prof. Lucila O. Bance Ph.D was named “Outstanding Accreditor.”

Image credits: FB: UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS





