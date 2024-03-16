NTF-ELCAC offers help in implementation of PBBM admin’s amnesty program for ‘Reds’

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) is ready to help other government agencies in implementing President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s amnesty program.

This as the House of Representatives and the Senate expressed its concurrence for the Presidential Proclamations calling for amnesty for these rebel groups.

“We are ready to implement the President’s amnesty program in collaboration with relevant government agencies. We deeply appreciate the efforts of our Senators and Congressmen for their unwavering support of the President’s quest for genuine and lasting peace in our country,” NTF-ELCAC executive director Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr. said.

He also urged the public to support Marcos’ goal of inclusive unity, peace and development.

On Nov. 22, 2023, the President signed Executive Order (EO) No. 47. This order amends EO 125 from 2021, updating the National Amnesty Commission’s (NAC) functions to include processing applications for amnesty under the new proclamations.

The establishment of the NAC, as outlined in the President’s EO, is crucial. The Commission’s duty to review amnesty applications under Proclamation Nos. 403, 404, 405, and 406 guarantees a just and transparent procedure.

In a related development, Marcos issued Proclamation No. 404, granting amnesty to former Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) members for politically motivated crimes punishable under the Revised Penal Code and Special Penal laws.

On November 29, 2023, House Concurrent Resolutions Nos. 19, 20, 21, and 22 were introduced by House Speaker Martin Romualdez and other House leaders in support of the Chief Executive’s amnesty proclamations for various rebel groups.

“While amnesty provides a chance for redemption, it does not exempt individuals from accountability for grave offenses. We must reinforce our dedication to upholding the rule of law, ensuring accountability for past actions, and adhere to the principles of ‘Bagong Pilipinas’,” Torres noted.

He also said the Proclamation excludes crimes, such as kidnap-for-ransom, massacre, rape, terrorism, crimes against chastity as defined in the Revised Penal Code, crimes committed for personal gain, violation of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, grave violations of the Geneva Convention of 1949, and genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, torture, enforced disappearances, and other gross violations of human rights.

“It’s essential that all stakeholders in peace building, including religious leaders, marginalized groups, and civil society organizations, are included in these inclusive initiatives. To establish unity, peace, and development, all sectors of society must cooperate and participate,” Torres said.