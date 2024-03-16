LTO takes initial step to terminate deal with LTMS provider Dermalog

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is now finalizing the plan to terminate its contract with the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) provider German company Dermalog.

According to LTO Chief Vigor Mendoza II, the agency is now being assisted by the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) on the “next legal steps and legal options” to be undertaken for the “possibility of rescission,” after Dermalog allegedly failed to submit deliverables as found by the Commission on Audit (COA).

“The Department of Transportation agrees as far as the grounds for rescission of contract is concerned. They have reviewed and we have already provided them with the COA report as early as last year,” Mendoza said.

He added that the agency has consulted with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) “so that any action will not affect public service.”

“We will be having a meeting next week to determine the next steps to be made,” Mendoza added.

When sought for comment, Dermalog said it is “asking the DOTr” about the issue and will provide further comments once it is cleared.

Last week, lawmakers urged the LTO to end the contract with Dermalog, citing the COA’s findings on the deficiencies in deliverables.

House Committee on Transportation chairman and Antipolo City 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop said that Dermalog violated two provisions of the Government Procurement Manual when it failed to submit the required deliverables on time despite being granted 13 deadline extensions.

The findings from the COA’s Audit Observation Memorandum (AOM) revealed a discrepancy in the delivery timeline for key milestones within the LTMS project, surpassing the permissible time extension as outlined in the Government Procurement Manual Volume 2.

Despite granting several deadline extensions, the COA has disclosed that Milestones 1 and 3 under the LTMS experienced delays, stretching from an initial 165 days to a substantial 756 days, respectively.

The COA also flagged the LTO for “undue payments” to the joint venture, noting that the agency paid the contractor despite not meeting milestones listed on the terms of reference (TOR).

Acop claimed that these violations already amounted to P1.119 billion in liquidated damages, which “merits the filing of termination or rescission of the contract.”

Sagip Party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta said the LTO should act swiftly, as it is “ripe for termination.” Marcoleta emphasized that ending the contract would empower the LTO to implement necessary changes, particularly regarding Dermalog’s reluctance to share the LTMS source code until the contract’s conclusion next year.

According to Mendoza, the LTO does not have full control over the LTMS, as its personnel could not process the data that comes in the system and can only “view” such.

The LTMS project is Component A within the larger framework of the P8.2-billion Road IT Infrastructure Project of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

German technology firm Dermalog and local collaborators, including Holy Family Printing Corp., Microgenesis, and Verzontal Builders Inc., won the deal in May 2018.