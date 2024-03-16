LIGHT, BRIGHT AND ON THE SWEET SIDE | Johnnie Walker launches new Scotch Whisky that’s made to be mixed

Manila, Philippines – Johnnie Walker has officially introduced a lighter and brighter style of Scotch Whisky with the launch of the new Johnnie Walker Blonde.

Johnnie Walker Blonde is a sweeter blend of Scotch that’s made for mixing perfect for sundowner moments with good friends. It’s an invitation to experience a new whisky that is unexpectedly light, which makes it distinctly different from other blends by Johnnie Walker.

Hydra Bersales, Diageo Philippines Innovations Marketing Manager, explains, “Johnnie Walker is a brand built on a philosophy of progress that constantly pushes boundaries. Johnnie Walker achieves this with the launch of Johnnie Walker Blonde, a blend that’s made for curious Scotch lovers or those who are only beginning to discover whisky.”

L-R: Merell Beltran, Marketing Manager for Culture & Advocacy for Diageo Philippines; Oliver Brandwood, Innovations Commercial Director for Diageo APAC; Hydra Bersales, Innovations Marketing Manager for Diageo Philippines; Rian Assidao, Diageo Philippines Brand Ambassador

Johnnie Walker Blonde is vibrant with subtle fruity notes and a smooth vanilla finish and is made from a careful blend of wheat and fruity malt whiskies. While it still has the depth of flavor that whisky fans would expect, Johnnie Walker Blonde has a versatility that’s perfect for those who want to explore new ways of enjoying Scotch Whisky. When it’s mixed, its full flavor bursts to life.

Celebrating the newest Blonde in town

Johnnie Walker Blonde was officially launched to the public on January 25-28 with an invitation to step into the bright, sunny world of Blonde at Capitol Commons Park, Pasig. Guests participated in various games and activities that brought the “Made to be Mixed” Johnnie Walker Blonde philosophy to life.

At the Johnnie Walker Blonde Bar, guests were invited to create their own cocktail creations using Johnnie Walker Blonde with a selection of mixers. Meanwhile, whisky masterclasses were available for those who wanted to learn more about Johnnie Walker Blonde and how to properly bring out its vibrant flavors in their own cocktail creations.

The bar served up a selection of drinks, led by the brand’s signature cocktail, the citrusy Johnnie Walker Blonde with Lemon Soda, the playful Johnnie Walker Blonde Tropical Slushie, a frozen Scotch Whisky drink with multiple layers of sweet and fruity flavors, and the Johnnie Walker Blonde Wintermelon Highball, which has a roasted, rich, caramel flavor.

Indie-pop singer-songwriter Timmy Albert and Filipino rock band Dilaw brought energy to the stage before Orange Juice Asia’s MANILAJUNKIE and Marco Pedro spun late into the night on January 25, while R&B singer Maki and indie-alternative band The Nameless Kids performed on January 26 with DJ Roy de Borja closing out the evening with his beats.

Singer/Songwriter, Timmy Albert



Dilaw, lead singer, Leonard Obrero



Get ready to embrace the brighter, sweeter side of Scotch Whisky and purchase Johnnie Walker Blonde online through Shopee and Lazada and in all leading supermarkets nationwide.

Drink responsibly. Visit the DrinkIQ.com site to learn more about alcohol facts.