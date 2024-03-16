King Crunchers in rousing debut

CRISS CROSS announced its arrival with a bang by sweeping fellow newcomer Maverick, 25-8, 25-22, 25-11 in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The King Crunchers reigned above the net and tallyied 20 kill blocks, including 12 in the opening set, and converted 38 of their 65 attack attempts to dispose of the Hard Hitters in their debut.

“What we learned in training, what coach Tai [Bundit] trained us we showed in this match,” said Criss Cross team captain Ysay Marasigan after the one-hour and 18-minute win.

Jude Garcia led the King Crunchers with 18 points on 12 attacks, five blocks and one ace with eight excellent receptions while Kim Malabunga added 11 points on six blocks and five attacks.

No one from the Maverick side scored in double digits with Kim Tan finishing with nine points.

Creamline stakes its unbeaten slate against a Chery Tiggo side reeling from a shock straight-set defeat the last time out as the Premier Volleyball League holds its weekend triple-bill in Sta. Rosa, Laguna today (Saturday).

This marks the league’s first venture outside of the Big City in the All-Filipino Conference with the Cool Smashers eager to showcase their skills at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex.

Creamline-Chery Tiggo in PVL

CREAMLINE stakes its unbeaten record against a Chery Tiggo in the Premier Volleyball League weekend triple-bill in Santa Rosa City in Laguna Saturday.

The Cool Smashers anticipate a tough match against the Crossovers, who are seeking redemption after a lackluster performance against the Farm Fresh Foxies last weekend.

The match is set at 2 p.m.

Capital1, meanwhile, tries to nail a second win in five games as it faces winless Galeries Tower at 4 p.m. while Akari and Nxled break a tie at 1-3 in a duel of sister teams in the 6 p.m. main dish.

Games are telecast live on free-to-air on One Sports, in HD on One Sports+, as well as on the PVL’s official website (pvl.ph) and the Pilipinas Live app. Global coverage includes the new free-to-air channel–RPTV.