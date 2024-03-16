Ganuelas-Rosser, Team Greats eye repeat vs Team Stalwarts in All-Star

WILL Team Greats makes it back-to-back against Team Stalwarts?

Top pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and the rest of the team are hard-pressed to repeat in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) All-Star weekend set March 23 and 24 in Bacolod City.

Team Greats blasted Team Stalwarts, 158-138, last year in Passi, Iloilo, in the return of the Blitz Game after a seven-year absence featuring rookie, sophomore and junior players.

Adrian Wong was named MVP of the side event that introduced for the first time the four-point line and three-point dunk shot.

Ganuelas-Rosser was with the losing side the last time, but will definitely be looking for his personal payback this season.

Joining the TNT big man at Team Greats are Juan Gomez de Liano, Ken Tuffin, Jerrick Ahanmisi, Justin Arana, Ralph Cu, Andrei Caracut, RK Ilagan, Alec Stockton, Gian Mamuyac, James Laput and Shaun Ildefonso.

San Miguel Beer rookie guard Kyt Jimenez emerged as the top pick of Team Stalwarts to be handled by the Beermen’s deputy coach Peter Martin.

With Jimenez are Stephen Holt, Keith Datu, Fran Yu, Adrian Nocum, Kim Aurin, John Amores, JM Calma, Joshua Munzon, Anton Asistio, Leonard Santillan and Keith Zaldivar.

The Blitz Game will be played on March 23 at the University of St. La Salle Coliseum at 6:15 p.m.

It will be preceded by the Skills Challenge at 3 p.m. featuring the Obstacle Challenge and the Long Distance Three-Point shootout among guards and big men.