Free Shoes

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Ensuring that no student is left behind, Mayor Rozzano “Ruffy” Biazon of Muntinlupa City announced during the 29th cityhood anniversary that its government will be providing quality rubber shoes, plus school bags and school supplies, with the “Balik-Eskwela Kits” when the 2024 school year reopens in July.

