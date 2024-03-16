Ensuring that no student is left behind, Mayor Rozzano “Ruffy” Biazon of Muntinlupa City announced during the 29th cityhood anniversary that its government will be providing quality rubber shoes, plus school bags and school supplies, with the “Balik-Eskwela Kits” when the 2024 school year reopens in July.
Free Shoes
- BusinessMirror
- March 16, 2024
- 1 minute read
Related Topics
Know more
FedEx empowers next generation via educational scholarship program for young women in STEM
FEU project enables economic empowerment of Batangueñas
PACUCOA hails UST anew as having the most accredited programs in PHL
Youth organization appeals for amendments to ‘Safe Spaces Act’
PHL, US to provide higher education opportunities for Burmese youth
Improving Education
Finding Joy
- 3 min