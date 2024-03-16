FEU project enables economic empowerment of Batangueñas

ONE of the leading private universities in the country, Far Eastern University (FEU) is an active partner of the women of the Municipality of Calatagan’s Brgy. Quilitisan in the province of Batangas in the production of “Amparo”—a handmade soap showcasing beneficial cleansing action and local tropical scents.

Amparo is part of “Project Calatagan” —a capacity-building program of FEU’s Community Extension Services (CES) aimed at driving economic and agricultural sustainability, natural resources management, ecotourism, and various health-related, sociopolitical, and psycho-educational development programs.

The university’s CES endorses four variants of Amparo: Local Fusion, Earthy Floral, Summer Fresh, and Morning Fresh.

“Women of the community will be provided with a wage rate for every piece of Amparo soap produced,” said Dr. Luzelle Anne Ormita who is CES’ director. “Since most of these partners are homemakers, this is an opportunity for them to have an alternative source of income without [leaving] their homes. We hope that this will be a step for them toward economic empowerment.”

Taking a research-based approach is a key component to FEU’s community extension projects. Rather than one-shot volunteer activities, the university focuses on creating long-term, sustainable impact anchored on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With Amparo, FEU aims to provide decent work and economic growth to the Brgy. Quilitisan community in adherence to SDG 8. Other projects for the community are the organization of the Quilitisan Cooperative and the area’s mushroom cultivation adhering to SDGs 2 and 15—all of which pave the path of building sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11).

Spearheaded by Jacqueline Marjorie Pereda who leads Project Calatagan, the production of Amparo involved a holistic approach that included training sessions, ongoing quality-control tools, and a commitment to continuous process improvement.

The product name “Amparo” was given by Graciel Lintag of the Academic Affairs Office, with respect to the first name of the spouse of FEU founder Nicanor Reyes Sr.

Actual production began in November 2023. Head chemist Jim Cruz formulated the soap in the FEU laboratory through a series of trials and consecutive consultations with various university departments.

The Spanish word amparo also means “refuge” or “shelter,” which is what the partnership project wishes to offer to the women of Calatagan.

“Our community partners were given hands-on workshops on safety and proper handling of chemicals as part of their training process,” said Pereda. “Their active participation gained them valuable skills that translate into income-generating opportunities, leaving a spirit of confidence and self-reliance.”

According to Precious Gonzales who is one of the soap-makers, the program has been a great help to them. Aside from the financial gain, she was able to expand her knowledge. Other local women also became more interested to learn not just about soap making, but also the other livelihood activities that they do together.