FedEx empowers next generation via educational scholarship program for young women in STEM

A SUBSIDIARY of FedEx Corp. and one of the world’s largest express transportation firms, FedEx Express has renewed its ties with Zonta Club of Makati and Environs (Zonta) for two successive years to empower women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as part of the “FedEx Cares” program.

FedEx has donated more than P1.9 million to Zonta’s “Empowering Women Scholarship Program” (EWSP), which supports marginalized women enrolled in engineering and science courses. The FedEx grant will benefit engineering students from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines for the three-year educational program. The financial support covers expenses for transportation, food, school supplies, research materials for thesis projects, and graduation fees.

Part of its pledge to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as furthering gender equality, FedEx held a virtual career fair on February 28 to help the students prepare for their first job. They were given the chance to craft a professional resume and gained experience in a mock job interview conducted by FedEx human resources specialists.

This is part of FedEx’s ongoing efforts to develop the next generation of leaders. The EWSP is one of many initiatives FedEx supports to address the social and economic needs of local communities.