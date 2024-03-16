Easter Garden and seasonal offerings at Hotel Okura Manila

This Easter, Hotel Okura Manila invites you to experience a luxurious holiday filled with festive cheer and exclusive offerings. From March 6 to March 25, 2024, guests can book an enchanting stay that promises to be unforgettable.

Exclusive Room Packages:

Deluxe Room : PHP 20,500.00 net

: PHP 20,500.00 net Hinoki-Yu Room : PHP 22,500.00 net

: PHP 22,500.00 net Palace Suite: PHP 24,500.00 net

Each package includes a special welcome amenity, daily breakfast for two adults and two children below 12 years old at Yawaragi, complimentary Wi-Fi, access to the fitness center, and use of the outdoor swimming pool. Additionally, guests will enjoy an exclusive Easter Lunch Buffet on March 31, for a perfect family celebration.

Easter Garden Extravaganza: Step into the Easter Garden at Hotel Okura Manila and let the magic of the season take you on a journey. Our Easter buffet at Yawaragi restaurant features a sumptuous spread of our signature Japanese dishes and international cuisines.

For our little guests, the Easter Garden is a wonderland of joy with activities that spark creativity and laughter. From cupcake making to face painting, and an Easter painting kit, there’s something to keep every child entertained. And for that extra touch of wonder, live entertainers including a magician/clown, and face painter will be present to ensure a day of fun and excitement.

Hida Beef (sirloin) from Yamazato’s Teppan Kaiseki by Chef Katsuji Kato

Seasonal Highlights: Hotel Okura Manila’s seasonal highlights offer a culinary journey with our Easter Teppan Menu by Chef Katsuji Kato at Yamazato which features this month’s seasonal ingredient highlights, the Hida Beef and Sakuradai (Cherry Bream). An array of Easter-themed sweets & pastries is also available at Yawaragi Pastry Boutique. Indulge in the flavors of spring with our specially crafted menus and delightful treats available from March 18-31, 2024.

Savor the Flavors of Spring: As the season of renewal blooms, Hotel Okura Manila presents a delectable array of meat-free lunch teishoku sets at Yawaragi. Reflecting the solemnity of Lent, these carefully curated sets feature dishes such as Blue Marlin in Calamansi Butter Sauce, Soft Shell Crab with Ginataang Sitaw at Kalabasa, and Halabos na Sugpo, starting at PHP 1,500++1. Available from March 26-29, these sets are a testament to the hotel’s commitment to culinary excellence and respect for tradition.

2+1 Offerings: In the spirit of sharing and togetherness, Hotel Okura Manila is also delighted to present a special 2+1 offering for all One Harmony members. Guests can enjoy a complimentary meal or service with the purchase of two, allowing them to experience more of what the hotel has to offer. This exclusive promotion is a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to create lasting memories while enjoying the hotel’s luxurious amenities.

Join us at Hotel Okura Manila for an Easter celebration that combines luxury, tradition, and a sprinkle of Easter magic. Book your stay and be part of the festivities that await this spring season.