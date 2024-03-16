DND chief Teodoro visits naval installation in Aurora

Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” C. Teodoro Jr. on Thursday visited a naval detachment in Casiguran, Aurora highlighting ongoing efforts to beef up the country’s defensive capabilities in Northern Luzon.

This facility is under Naval Installations and Facilities-Northern Luzon and was completed in May 2022.

“The naval detachment, constructed and facilitated in cooperation with the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority [APECO], will boost the AFP’s [Armed Forces of the Philippines] presence in the area and enhance security in the Philippine Rise and Philippine Sea in line with the country’s Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept [CADC],” DND spokesperson Arsenio “Popong” Andolong said.

Teodoro also met by Director Maria Cristina G. Suaverdez of the APECO Board of Directors, along with the officers of NIF-NL, to discuss continuing efforts to guarantee the country’s control over the resources in the Philippine Rise.

The CADC, now being undertaken by the AFP, aims to protect the country’s entire territory along with its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“In plain language, we are developing our capability to protect and secure our entire territory and EEZ in order to ensure that our people and all the generations of Filipinos to come shall freely reap and enjoy the bounties of the natural resources that are rightfully ours within our domain,” Teodoro said.

He added that the CADC is a “strategic action” and will not need constant directives to carry out.

The DND chief earlier unveiled the CADC during a January forum with foreign journalists.

“I, thus, urge our commanders and units in the AFP to exert all efforts to operationalize the CADC,” Teodoro said.

The DND said CADC seeks to secure the sovereignty of the state and integrity of the national territory as enshrined in the Philippine Constitution.

“As such, we are pursuing a CADC to address our vulnerabilities and enhance our capability to defend our national interest through certain long-term plans, which include upgrades in our facilities and deployment of personnel,” it added.