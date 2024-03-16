DLSU is top PHL private university in global rankings

De La Salle University remains as the leading private university in the 2024 EduRank list of 100 Best Universities in the Philippines. DLSU placed 1,752nd in 14,131 evaluated HEIs in the world.

DLSU is the top PHL university in Business, Computer Science, Mathematics, and Psychology. The University is also the country’s leading private university in Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Engineering, Environmental science, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Physics.

La Salle also leads in the rankings of the various subfields of the above mentioned areas such as Linguistics, Law, Philosophy, Industrial Engineering, Biochemical Engineering, Systems Engineering, Computer Engineering, Biotechnology, InformationTechnology, Data Science, Software Engineering, Clinical Psychology, Education Majors, Child Psychology, Supply Chain Management, Operations Research, Marketing, and Management, among others.

The rankings’ indicators consist of the HEI’s research performance, non-academic prominence, and alumni score.