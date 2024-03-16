DENR indefinitely suspends Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort op in Bohol

A cease-and-desist order was issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) against the controversial Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort in the municipality of Sagbayan, Bohol.

DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said with this, an indefinite closure order takes effect immediately. She said a similar fate awaits those who construct without necessary permits and environmental clearance certificates (ECC) in protected areas (PA).

Proponents of development projects who willfully violate the environmental impact assessment law, such as constructing structures without an ECC may face criminal and administrative charges, the DENR warned.

In the Chocolate Hills, the DENR is looking into reports that there are other structures constructed without the necessary permit from the DENR, particularly ECC.

At a news conference Friday, Yulo-Loyzaga said the Captain Peak’s Resort and Garden has no ECC, which is one of the requisites before construction takes place, adding that the proponent applied for an ECC but failed to submit the requirements.

Captain’s Peak, it was learned, was issued a building permit by the local government unit (LGU) of Sagbayan, Bohol, first in 2020 and another building permit was issued in 2022.

The proponents of Captain’s Peak were also able to obtain a resolution from the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) and were even granted a barangay certification. However, the DENR chief noted that during this time, the proponents were not able to secure an ECC.

Yulo-Loyzaga said the fact that the proponents of the project started construction without an ECC is already a grave violation.

She said the DENR is thoroughly evaluating whether to issue an ECC to Captain’s Peak or not, considering its newly acquired status as a PA and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Aside from the lack of ECC, the DENR is also looking into various environmental violations committed by the proponents of Captain’s Peak, including the Clean Water Act.

The Chocolate Hills is made of karst stone, which is very brittle. Also, DENR Undersecretary Juan Miguel Cuna said an initial investigation into the site revealed that Captain’s Peak constructed a deep well. “A look at the National Water Resources Board [NWRB] revealed there’s no permit [for the well],” said Cuna.

Aside from being a PA, and a National Monument, Chocolate Hills is a UNESCO World Heritage site. It was declared as the country’s 3rd National Geological Monument on June 18, 1988, in recognition of its scientific value and geomorphic uniqueness.

Aside from Captain’s Peak, the DENR is also investigating other structures constructed in the world-famous Chocolate Hills and appealed to the LGUs and the public for their cooperation.

Cuna said the fact that Captain’s Peak developed the area without an ECC is already a grave violation, saying had it only secured an ECC, other environmental violations could have been avoided.

The case of Captain’s Peak, according to Yulo-Loyzaga, is not unique, citing the case of Siargao Island.

“In Siargao, there are 1,100 businesses and 900 of these are without ECCs,” Yulo-Loyzaga revealed.

She said operating without an ECC could not be helped, taking into account tourism’s contribution to the local as well as national economy.

However, she said that in a PA, some rules and regulations require strict environmental compliance.

According to Yulo-Loyzaga, the DENR could only do so much in monitoring all development activities happening in the country, including areas that are set aside for conservation.

She said one way of monitoring areas that are supposed to be “off-limits” to development activities, such as a resort, is through the use of drone and satellite imagery.

However, she said the public, through social media, would also be a big help to the DENR to ensure compliance with various environmental laws.