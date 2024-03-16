Barbosa, Canabal last Filipinosstanding in taekwondo qualifier

KURT BARBOSA begins his quest to return to the Olympics while Baby Jessica Canabal’s hoping to debut in Paris as the last two Filipinos standing in the one and only Asian qualifier for taekwondo figure in their round-of-32 bouts Saturday in Tai’an City, China.

The rule in the qualifier is for an athlete to reach the finals—meaning both Barbosa and Canabal had to win four times to make it to Paris.

“I’m hoping and praying that I make it. Whatever kind of result, I will take it,” said Barbosa, who debuted in Tokyo but couldn’t get past his first fight against a top-ranked South Korean.

“What’s important is I make it to Paris,” the 24-year-old three-time Southeast Asian Games champion told BusinessMirror on Friday.

The draw for Barbosa’s men’s -58 kgs division and Canabal’s women’s -57kgs class were set late Friday.

Barbosa and Canabal, 24 and coming off a bronze medal finish in the Cambodia SEA Games last year, are hoping to accomplish what Arven Alcantara and Tachiana Keizha Mangin—the only other Filipino bets—failed to pull off in Tai’an.

A gold medalist in Cambodia, Alcantara fell to refugee athlete Ali Reza Abassi of Afghanistan in a round-of-16 men’s 68 kgs fight at the Tai’an Taishan International Convention and Exhibition Center earlier Friday.

Alcantara won his opening match against Syria’s Nouraldin Jaidini as Abassi went on to earn an Olympic berth after beating Hong Kong’s Wai Fung Lo in the semifinals.

Mangin, only 17, exited after losing to Saudi Arabia’s Dunya Abutaleb in a closely fought women’s -49 kgs contest—a disappoint setback as she upset of world championship silver medalist and two-time Asian champion Truong Thi Kim Tuyen of Vietnam in the round-of-16.

She also beat Indonesian Ni Kadek Heni Prikasih via superiority in the quarterfinal.

A total of 200 athletes in different weight classes across Asia will fight for Olympic berth this week.

The Paris Games will feature the top 16 jins in eight weight classes, four each for men and women—top five in the world rankings, No. 1 in the Grand Slam ranking, two each from Africa, Europe, Americas and Asia and one from Oceania and host France.

Just like in the boxing qualifiers earlier this week in Italy where Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas earned tickets to Paris, the Tai’an doesn’t offer medals to the top four finishers.