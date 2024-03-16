Art in the Park returns, BPI offers exclusive perks to Credit Cardholders

Art in the Park, the much-anticipated annual art fair, is back for its 18th edition, promising an eclectic showcase of Filipino creativity and a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a vibrant display of talent.

Organized by Philippine Art Events, Inc., this year’s event brings together over 60 exhibitors representing galleries, art collectives, independent art spaces, and student groups, creating a dynamic platform for interaction and engagement.

Taking place on March 17, 2024, at Jaime Velasquez Park, Salcedo Village in Makati, Art in the Park offers a diverse range of artworks with prices capped at P70,000, allowing fairgoers to acquire coveted pieces at accessible prices. With its inclusive approach, Art in the Park aims to democratize art appreciation and foster a deeper connection between artists and the community.

One of the featured artists at this year’s event is Demi Padua, a native of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro, whose journey in artistry began at a young age. Drawing inspiration from childhood imagination, everyday experiences, and the desire to express his true identity, Demi’s paintings and sculptures captivate viewers with their Trompe L’oeil style, blending theatrical production elements with visual arts.

As part of its commitment to making art accessible to all, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is offering exclusive privileges to its credit cardholders during Art in the Park 2024. BPI Credit Cardholders can enjoy up to 6 months Real 0% Special Installment Plan (SIP) for a minimum purchase of P3,000 at the fair. Additionally, BPI offers a Buy Now Pay 3 months Later option and a 100% Bonus Madness Limit on installment purchases for qualified cardholders, providing a convenient and affordable way to acquire exclusive art pieces.

Art in the Park is another day of celebration for art enthusiasts to foster a deeper appreciation on Filipino’s creativity and continues to be a platform to make art more accessible to the public.

Art in the Park 2024 promises to be an enriching experience for art lovers of all ages. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the diverse talents showcased at this year’s event and engage with the vibrant Filipino art scene.

