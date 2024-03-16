Another Ababa rises in Apo Golf Classic

JHONNEL ABABA canned two pressure-packed birdies—the first forced a playoff and the other clinched the hotly-disputed championship over Guido van der Valk—for a statement victory at the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Apo Golf Classic in Davao City on Friday.

Bracing for a grind at Apo, the local favorite got more than he expected in the closing stages of regulation play when he took control with a run of pars and third round leader Kristoffer Arevalo faltered with a double bogey start.

Ababa capitalized on his consistent performance to regain the lead he held halfway through the 72-hole championship.

But down by one with one hole to go and with the hometown crowd rallying behind him, he rose to the challenge by birdying the 72nd hole to salvage a 74 and send his high-noon duel with the resilient Dutch, who carded a 73, to a sudden death.

From the fairway bunker on the first extra hole, the par-four No. 9, he hit his approach to 16 feet above the cup and confidently stroked his way to victory on a 293 total worth P450,000.

“Guido putted first and I saw his line. Even before I reached the middle of my putt, I already knew it was going in,” said Ababa, pumping his fist as the ball followed the line and disappeared into the cup.

Van der Valk earlier missed his bid from 22 feet.

It was so unlike Ababa’s stance at the par-five No. 18 as he faced a relatively short match-tying putt from three feet and had to pause and re-read the line of his putt.

“I just wanted to make sure that it would drop,” Ababa said. “It’s a blessing.”

Ababa’s triumph not only affirmed his prowess on the course but also mirrored the success of his family in the kickoff leg of this year’s 10-leg Philippine Golf Tour—his cousin Sarah Ababa bagged the ladies crown in come-from-behind fashion Thursday.

The win also holds special significance for Ababa, who harbored aspirations of competing internationally but faced obstacles due to lack of sponsorship.

Van der Valk pocketed P295,000 while Tony Lascuña carded a 73 to tie fellow Davaoeño Jay Bayron, who shot a 74, at 294. Each received P151,250.

Van der Valk pounced on Ababa’s bogey-bogey-double bogey skid from No. 15 to grab the lead at five-over with a run of pars, but failed to match the eventual champion’s closing birdie that set the stage for sudden death.

Rookie pro Ryan Monsalve rallied with a 70 to snare solo fifth at 295 and pocketed P107,500, while Korean Gwon Minwook and Collin Wheeler of the US shared sixth place at 296 and the combined P177,500 prize.

Russel Bautista also fought back with a 70 to finish joint eighth at 297 with Japanese Toru Nakajima and Zanieboy Gialon, who shot 71 and 75, respectively.

A birdie on No. 7 extended Ababa’s lead over the fluctuating pack of contenders, setting him apart as the day unfolded. Despite bogeys on Nos. 8 and 12, he maintained his momentum as Bayron, van der Valk, Minwook, Lascuña and Keanu Jahns struggled to mount significant challenge.

Ababa’s fourth straight birdie on the par-5 13th and another feat on the next provided him with a comfortable margin going to the final stretch of the tournament sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

But mishits and flubbed putts led to bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15. Reeling from those setbacks, he misfired on the par-3 No. 17, needing three shots to reach it for a double bogey.

Three strokes behind, Van der Valk pounced on Ababa’s misfortunes, coming away with three straight pars after a birdie on No. 14 that propelled him to the lead at five-over overall.

Meanwhile, Arevalo’s struggles continued as he conceded strokes on multiple holes, relinquishing his position among the frontrunners and clearing the path for Ababa’s dominant performance. He ended up with an 81 and wound up at joint 13th with Marvin Dumandan, who shot a 76, at 299.

Jahns, just two strokes behind Ababa after 54 holes, initiated a comeback with a frontside 36. But bogeys in the first three holes at the backnine dashed his hopes of contention, allowing Ababa to maintain his lead.

