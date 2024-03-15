UST eyes sweep in UAAP women’s division

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas shoots for a first round sweep as it faces Adamson, while De La Salle and National University clash in a rematch of last year’s Finals in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Tigresses are determined to keep on going in the 4 p.m. clash with the Lady Falcons.

The Lady Spikers and the Lady Bulldogs leave everything on the floor in the 2 p.m. curtain raiser.

Ranged against an Adamson side still figuring out its identity, UST is not taking last season’s third placers lightly as it vies for a first round sweep, which the España-based program last achieved in the 2006-07 season.

“We still cannot relax because it’s still a long season for us,” Tigresses rookie and league-leading scorer Angge Poyos said.

The Lady Falcons have felt the effects of the departure of several key players from last season’s impressive return to the podium.

Adamson suffered a tough 19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 23-25 loss to Ateneo last Wednesday. The Lady Falcons are now tied with the Blue Eagles in fifth spot at 3-3.

Expect an exciting showdown between De La Salle, which won last season, and NU, which ended a 65-year championship drought in 2022.

Despite losing several vital cogs from last year’s title run, the Lady Spikers have won five straight-set matches. De La Salle’s lone defeat came from the hands of UST, a five-set heartbreaker last February 21.

After encountering a turbulent early season start, the Lady Bulldogs are showing their worth as title contenders as of late.

The Lady Bulldogs know that the Lady Spikers remain as formidable as ever and that’s why coach Norman Miguel meticulously prepared for this most awaited match-up of the season.

For former MVP Bella Belen, it all boils down to what NU has done in the past week, scouting and watching its opponents’ tendencies.

Despite the impressive record, the Lady Spikers, with reigning MVP Angel Canino as the glue that sticks together, hope that they have already meshed along with each other as the elimination round reaches the midpoint.

In the men’s division, defending champion NU and De La Salle, both tied at 5-1 with FEU, collide at 10 a.m., while UST and Adamson, both sporting similar 3-3 slates with Ateneo, hope to end the first round with a winning record at 12 noon.