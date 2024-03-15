US on PHL strategy: Economic security is national security

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday that its thrust to bring more American trade and investments to the Philippines is also aimed at helping the Philippines deal with its national security threats.

This as US State Secretary Antony Blinken will visit Manila Monday next week, exactly a week after the visit of Raimondo and 22 American business leaders.

“Economic security is national security,” Raimondo said in a conference call press briefing with Philippine and Thai media Thursday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry hit back at Raimondo, saying this strategy is a clear case of “economic bullying.”

Biden’s special trade and investment mission to PHL

Raimondo noted that Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral John Aquilino joined the President Biden’s Trade and Investment Mission (PTIM).

“(Aquilino’s) presence during the visit underscored that the US has a government approach to the Philippines and the strength of both our national and economic security relationships with the Philippines,” Raimondo said.

She brought to Manila 22 executives from Silicon Valley and startups who committed to invest US$1 billion in the Philippines.

Blinken visit to Manila

A week after Raimondo’s visit, US top diplomat Blinken will also be flying to Manila.

DFA Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said his US counterpart will be arriving in Manila Monday night, March 18.

Blinken will meet Manalo and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday.

This will be the second time for Blinken to visit Manila; his first was in 2022.

China assails Biden trade mission

The Chinese Foreign Ministry lashed out at the special trade and investment mission of US President Biden to the Philippines.

“Instead of focusing on economic cooperation with the Philippines, the US Presidential Trade and Investment Mission dwelled on so-called national security, and sounded clarion calls for ganging up against China’s technological development,” ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing.

“Many sober-headed Philippine individuals are questioning: are the Americans really here to help the Philippines advance development?” he added.

Wang urged the Americans to “immediately cease the wrong practice of politicizing, instrumentalizing, and weaponizing economic, trade, and sci-tech issues, and should refrain from enticing its allies into decoupling from China.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated that the Americans’ move to restrict the export of semiconductors from China violates the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT)’s most-favored nation (MFN) treatment. It also disrupts normal trade order and interrupts international production and supply chain.

“It is a clear case of economic bullying. Such US restrictions on exports to China are under the pretext of “national security.” However, these measures go far beyond their excuse and gravely hinder the normal trade of ordinary chips for civilian use,” Wang said.

“China stands ready to take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” Wang added.