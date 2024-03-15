URC 2023 income reaches P12.8B

Universal Robina Corp. (URC) on Thursday said its income last year slid by 12 percent to P12.8 billion from the previous year’s P13.95 billion despite higher sales.

The company said “higher comparables from gain on land sale” in 2022 had an impact on its financial results last year. URC’s core net income rose by 6 percent to P12.6 billion, driven by operating income growth. However, this was tempered by higher interest rates, the company said.

Sales for the year reached P158.4 billion, up 6 percent from the previous year’s P149.9 billion, already a high base, as both the branded consumer foods and the agro-industrial and commodities businesses continued their momentum into the fourth quarter, growing sequentially versus the previous quarter.

“Over the past few years the company has made purposeful strategic decisions to enter new segments outside our core categories in the Philippines and to build new legs in International, all of which we are seeing come to fruition,” Irwin Lee, the company president and CEO, said.

“We have also continued to make good progress in our Fuel for Growth program, surpassing our initial commitments on operational efficiencies and savings. These initiatives will allow us to continue delivering on our mission—to provide our consumers with good food and beverage choices for the years to come.”

Sales for the branded group, excluding packaging, reached P108.4 billion for the year, a mere 2 percent growth from last year’s level.

The Philippine market grew 3 percent from the same period last year, delivering P75.6 billion in revenues. Categories showed a mixed performance, with snacks and ready-to-drink beverages driving growth, offsetting challenges in some segments.

The international market, meanwhile, closed the year with P32.8 billion in revenues, growing by 2 percent from the same period last year, on the back of the performance of Vietnam and Malaysia.

Sequential quarter-on-quarter growth was seen in Thailand and Indonesia as they recovered from price corrections executed earlier this year, the company said.

The agro-industrial and commodities group ended the year with P48.8 billion in sales, up 16 percent from the same period last year. All three businesses—agro-industrial, sugar and renewables, and flour—maintained their double-digit growth driven by higher volumes, favorable sugar prices, and continued growth of pet food.