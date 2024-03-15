SMB starts Philippine Cup on blazing note

SAN MIGUEL BEER opened its campaign in the second conference’s Philippine Cup on a high note, keeping Rain or Shine winless in four games at Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen, the winner of import-laden Commissioner’s Cup title, blasted the Elasto Painters, 109-97, marking a great return in the prestigious all-Filipino conference after 17 days of rest since dominating Magnolia in six games of the best-of-seven finals last February.

“It was an intense four or five last practices and we just brought that intensity in tonight’s game,” San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent said. “Everything’s coming together from their effort and energy to stop Rain or Shine every time they mount a comeback.”

San Miguel Beer’s offense was undeniable from the beginning particularly at the halftime break, 56-45, and was able to stretch it in the second half after third period, 93-71. The Beermen pushed the Elasto Painters to a 107-87 deficit in the last quarter and were never threatened from thereon.

Guam national player Jericho Cruz was outstanding with 20 points and guard Marcio Lassiter was scorching from downtown with five triples for 17 points to guide the Beermen to a 1-0 start.

Don Trollano had 16 points and nine rebounds while seven-time Season Most Valuable Player center June Mar Fajardo added 15 point and 10 rebounds plus two blocks, and Terrence Romeo made 13 points in addition to his six assists also for the Beermen.

Leonard Santillan led Rain or Shine with 31 points and Beau Belga had 18 points, but still couldn’t get a win after four games.

PBA, meanwhile, returns to historic Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Saturday.

Blackwater (3-1) battles Terrafirma (2-2) at 3pm while Magnolia plays its first game at 6:15 pm when it squares off with winless Converge (0-4).

The last time the PBA played in the 90-year-old coliseum was around 1980s when Toyota played UTEX.