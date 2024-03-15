SM Supermalls hosts comeback tour for Filipino K-Pop boyband HORI7ON 

Get ready to be captivated! HORI7ON, the newest South Korean-based, Filipino boyband, sets sail on their comeback tour across the Philippines. Prepare to be swept off your feet as they ignite the stage at select SM malls for an unforgettable VIP event and Fan Meet Gathering.

Catch the all-Filipino global pop group, HORI7ON at an SM mall near you.

In collaboration with MLD Entertain PH, SM Malls Online presents an exclusive partnership with HORI7ON, offering fans the chance to treat themselves to special HORI7ON merchandise like never before.

HORI7ON’s Day Tour in SM Supermalls promises an electrifying lineup of events, kicking off the festivities with a VIP event at 2 PM, followed by the main event at 6 PM:

March 15, Friday, SM Lanang in Davao North Wing Grounds

March 16, Saturday, SM City Pampanga Event Center

March 17, Sunday, SM City Sto. Tomas Atrium

March 22, Friday, SM City Baguio Sky Terrace

March 23, Saturday, SM City Tarlac Atrium

March 24, Sunday, SM City North Edsa The Block Atrium

April 5, Friday, SM City Cabanatuan Event Center

April 6, Saturday, SM Megamall Event Center

April 7, Sunday, SM Mall of Asia Music Hall

April 13, Saturday, SM City Cebu The North Wing Atrium

But that’s not all! HORI7ON’s exclusive photos from their new digital single “LUCKY” and Friend-SHIP album all packed with other special merchandise will be available for purchase exclusively through SM Malls Online. Plus, be the envy of fellow fans by securing the exclusive HORI7ON suitcase box set, offered solely through SM Malls Online and on-ground selling.

What’s more, purchasing this special product not only grants you access to the Manila showcase event in SM malls but also enters you into a draw to join the exclusive VIP Fan Meet, where 30 lucky winners will get up close and personal with their idols.

With hits like “Dash,” a hip-hop dance anthem, and heartwarming tracks such as “Salamat” and “Lovey Dovey,” HORI7ON captivates audiences with their talent and charm. Comprising seven members, Vinci, Kim, Kyler, Reyster, Winston, Jeromy, and Marcus, HORI7ON emerged victorious from the rigorous competition of the Philippine audition boy group survival program, “Dream Maker.”

The seven-member boy band, trained in South Korea, recently held their comeback showcase at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of history as HORI7ON takes the nation by storm. Join us at SM Supermalls for an experience you’ll cherish forever!

