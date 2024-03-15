Shera allots P2B for Pampanga plant

Thailand-based Shera, one of the largest manufacturers of fiber cement boards in Asean, is investing P2 billion in a 5-acre construction plant which will rise in an industrial park in Mabalacat, Pampanga by the end of this year.

The Thai firm said it opted to expand to the Philippines because it has seen “a lot of potential” in product placement in the country.

“We did a lot of market penetration and worked with our distributor here for more than 15 years already. And we have seen a lot of changes in the demand in the market for the construction industry and we’re seeing a big opportunity here in the Philippines,” Shera Country Head Thunnop Jumpasri told reporters on the sidelines of the Philippine World Building and Construction Exposition (WORLDBEX) which kicked off last Thursday.

“We need to make sure that we understand the market first and not only the market. We need to understand the need, the culture of the country before we have the operation. And in the Philippines, we are confident because we’ve been here for more than 15 years and we understand a lot of demand, the needs of Filipino customers. And we are eager to have the factory within this year.”

Jumpasri said the firm is planning to produce 200,000 metric tons of fiber cement building materials per year in the country. “That is the capacity that we plan.”

He said the construction plant in Mabalacat, Pampanga is expected to provide around 120 to 150 jobs.

He noted that in the Philippines alone, Shera is expecting to grow its sales by 10 to 15 percent this year from the P1.5 billion recorded in 2023.

Meanwhile, Jumpasri said Shera can use the Philippines as a base to export to other countries considering its strategic location.

The 5-acre facility will rise within the TECO Industrial Park in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

TECO is a 250-hectare industrial park that is privately owned and registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, according to the industrial park’s website.

“The industrial park houses a growing community of companies such as electronics, engineering, food, energy, paper making, and manpower,” TECO said.

It is situated near newly constructed highways and expressways, international airports, and seaports, making it a strategic location for domestic and international trade in the country.

“Its proximity to major road networks allows locators to save costs on logistics while improving operational efficiency for their import and export needs,” TECO said.

University of Asia and the Pacific economist Victor A. Abola said the Philippines could experience a construction and housing boom that may last three to four decades. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/07/21/3-4-decade-phl-construction-boom-seen/)