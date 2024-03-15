San Miguel income surges despite global uncertainties

Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) on Thursday said its income in 2023 surged despite lower revenues due to a correction in oil prices which affected the performance of Petron Corp. and its power unit.

SMC reported that its income last year jumped by 67 percent to P44.69 billion from the previous year’s P26.76 billion.

Consolidated revenues slipped 4 percent to P1.44 trillion from the previous year’s P1.5 trillion due to the double-digit decline registered by its power unit.

“We had a strong finish to 2023, which was marked by a healthy operating income and EBITDA [earnings, before interest, depreciation and amortization] thanks to our continuous efforts to maximize operational efficiencies, aligned with our sustainability agenda,” San Miguel president Ramon S. Ang said.

“Our robust performance again reflects our resilience and ability to deliver a strong bottom line despite macroeconomic uncertainties, and our commitment to continue investing on nation-building projects.”

San Miguel said the company’s food and beverage business will continue its growth trajectory, aided by a positive consumer demand backdrop, favorable inflationary environment, and strong brand following.

“The infrastructure business is seen to sustain its growth trajectory with continued traffic growth across its network, along with increased travel throughout the country,” it said.

“Meanwhile, with its increased capacity, the cement business is expected to benefit from both private and public sectors’ push for economic and infrastructure development.”

San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc. had revenues of P379.8 billion, a 6-percent increase from the previous year, with all business units reporting sales growth on account of improved volumes and pricing strategies.

Net income jumped 10 percent to P38.1 billion from the previous year’s P34.66 billion.

San Miguel Global Power reported a 23-percent decline in revenues to P169.59 billion from last year’s P221.38 billion, because of lower contracted volumes and prices due to reduced fuel tariffs. Newcastle coal indices averaged $172.79 per metric ton in 2023, compared to $360.19 per MT in 2022.

The fourth quarter saw a 32-percent increase in volumes from the year-ago figure, a turnaround from the declines in the first three quarters of the year, partly due to higher sales volume from the San Roque hydropower plant, and increased contributions from its battery energy storage system network.

Operating income was up 13 percent to P32.5 billion due to lower cost to supply, and exposure to better spot prices during the period resulting from the suspension of the 670-MW power supply agreement of South Premiere Power Corp.

Net income rose by threefold to P9.9 billion from the previous year’s P3.13 billion.

Petron Corp.’s revenues settled at P801.02 billion, slipping 7 percent from the previous year’s P857.6 billion, as prices continued to correct from record-high levels in 2022. The full year average price of benchmark Dubai crude stood at $82 per barrel in 2023, down 15 percent from $96 in 2022.

Net income rose by half to P10.13 billion from the previous year’s P6.69 billion.

SMC’s infrastructure unit registered consolidated revenues of P34 billion, 17 percent higher than the previous year. This was mainly brought about by sustained growth across all operating toll roads.

Combined average daily traffic volume reached 1million vehicles, an 8 percent increase from 2022 level, buoyed by continued increase in travel activities. Net income went up by 33 percent year-on-year to P11.4 billion.

The cement business, comprised of Eagle Cement Corp., Northern Cement Corporation, and Southern Concrete Industries Inc., registered a fourfold growth in consolidated revenues to P37.2 billion in 2023, mainly due to the full-year consolidation of Eagle in 2023, and the start of commercial operations of its new facility in Davao del Sur.

The company had a net income of P5.98 billion, a turnaround from the previous year’s loss of P599 million.