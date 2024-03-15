Saint Benilde turns back Mapua in NCAA lawn tennis

College of St. Benilde launched its campaign to reclaim the men’s title it last won seven years ago after it turned back Mapua, 2-0, in yesterday’s start of National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 lawn tennis at the PCA courts in Paco, Manila.

Carl Ubalde outlasted Laurenz Quitara, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, in the opening singles and then Gian Macaraeg and Francis Lera routed Al Quiza and Aldwyn Rosales, 6-2, 6-2, in the doubles to seal the match.

CSB’s Reynel Marcellana and Mapua’s Joaquin de Leon were playing the other singles duel at press time but the match has been sealed, sent and delivered for the Blazers, who are hosting this event through tournament chairman Dax Castellano of CSB.

Season 99 marked the return of the sport after a six-year absence.

Also setting in motion its title aspirations were the Lady Blazers, who trounced the Lady Cardinals following wins by Valerie Desoyo over Aira Jane Nuguit, 6-4, 6-2, and Kiana de Jesus and Dorelle Laguda over Cindy Nuguit and Christy Sanoza, 6-3, 6-4.

San Beda, for its part, launched its women’s title retention bid with a smashing three-game sweep of University of Perpetual Help.

The victories came from Angela Valdez over Zhyryn Dislag, 6-2, 6-2, Julia Ignacio and Ella Natividad against Aimie Rose Quiza and Yzabel Gonzales, 6-0, 6-0, and Shyryn Salazar over Mal Rose Bayogo, 6-0, 6-1.