Remaking the traditional to unique and exceptional

AS far back as I can remember, Spanish cuisine has always been part of my family life. It was my late father’s favorite; during his birthday, or a visit by homecoming relatives, and other special occasions, we would dine at a number of his preferred Spanish restaurants (Casa Colas which later became Alba’s, Patio Guernica or Minggoy’s), while La Cibeles was the regular go-to for a merienda of churros con chocolate.

Even at home, my lola would cook her Bacalao (ala Cavite though) for Good Friday, and Lengua Estofado for Christmas Day or New Year’s Day, as we received relatives from her side of the family. I continue the Good Friday tradition, although tweaking my lola’s recipe by adding green olives for a slightly-sour and sweet crunch.

So when I had the chance to travel to Madrid, one can imagine that not just my tummy was full, but my heart was happy as well, as I savored a delectable array of dishes that reminded me of my childhood, at the same time opening me up to other creative and inspiring palate pleasers.

Cantabria by Chele Gonzalez, the new restaurant of The Westin Manila, is more than the Paella Valenciana, Callos, Canonigo, and other popular Spanish dishes we have become fond of. This northern Spanish province, which is the chef’s hometown, has encouraged him to create a menu inspired by its rich coastline, generous rivers, and lush green mountains, with some unique twists.

“Spanish cuisine continues to evolve over time, and so do tradition and techniques. Cantabria presents a unique side of Spanish cuisine and raises the bar by showcasing a blend of tradition and trends through a flavorful journey,” says Gonzalez. “We take on a creative and sophisticated approach to seafood, and showcase a unique side of Spanish cuisine unknown to most, together with innovative Tapas, meats, and other Spanish favorites,” he adds. “We also serve rustic and traditional Spanish comforts from steaks to paellas, sangria, vino and more.”

At the grand opening of Cantabria on March 6, which also coincided with the first anniversary of The Westin Manila, a premium hotel managed by Marriott International, we got a very substantial preview of what the new restaurant offers its dining patrons and eager fans of Spanish cuisine.

Among the starters, I favored the Tiradito de Pargo (sliced snapper, avocado and lime salsa, radish and cilantro oil) and the Ostra dela Casa (signature oyster with sherry mignonette, green apple, chives), which were bright, briny and sweet. The Tiradito was particularly enhanced with the citrusy flavor of the lime salsa.

The Tapas are given a sophisticated and creative twist with delectable bites like the Ravioli de Carne Guisado con Espuma de Parmesano (braised beef and porcini ravioli with parmesan espuma and basil oil), one of my favorites that night, and evoked the close historical and gustatory ties between Italy and Spain.

The mains were all delightful, but the star of the evening was definitely the Rodaballo a la Parrilla (grilled wild turbot fish); the turbot, a flat fish, was caught off the waters of Cantabria, and is prized for its delicate flavor. Because of its scarcity in the wild—although there are countries that do farm them—the dish costs P2,000 per 200 grams at the restaurant. (The closest taste I could compare it with is the rabbitfish, locally known as kitang, which is equally a premium product in most wet markets, costing about P600 per kilo.)

I also very much enjoyed the Arroz Negro De Vierra y Chipirones (black ink creamy rice with grilled scallops, baby squid, herb aioili), which is closer to a seafood risotto and so delicate yet flavorful. Another Italian touch to seafood Cantabria is known for.

The Presa Iberico con Patata y Mojos (grilled pork Iberico steak, fried marble potatoes, green and red mojo sauces) will probably fit my definition of comfort food. It is a superb alternative to any craving for a steak-and-potatoes dinner, after a long night at the office, or as a weekend reward for surviving a particularly difficult week. Although mojo sauces were provided, the red being the spicier version, the steak is delectable enough to be relished on its own. If one prefers to use a sauce, a Cuban inspiration, I would recommend the green, which gives the meat a mild citrusy lift.

We were served two desserts to complete our tasting, and it was the Toffee, Cacao, Avellana y Café (Caramel mouse, chocolate sponge, caramelized hazelnut) that made me heart-happy. It was both sweet and bitter, but divinely luscious. It is best paired with coffee, for sure, but alas, it was night time and I was looking forward to my precious sleep, so I had peppermint tea instead. The dessert was the perfect ending for a pleasant night of tastings and amazing flavors.

Alexander Dietzsch, general manager of The Westin Manila, says they chose to open a Spanish restaurant because the cuisine is popular not just internationally but in the Philippines as well. “There are a lot of Chinese restaurants around here, and a lot Italian restaurants, so we found that Spanish fills that niche and you can offer a new concept.” A media colleague commented, although I have yet to personally check it, that Cantabria could be the only hotel-hosted Spanish restaurant, not just in the Ortigas District but in the entire Metro Manila.

For now, the restaurant is open for dinner, but Dietzsch says if they receive a good response from diners, they may open for lunch as well. The day-to-day kitchen operations will be overseen by Chef de Cuisine Ivan Saiz Sordo, who also hails from Cantabria. He is expected to ably execute Gonzalez’s well-crafted menu, being familiar with the vision of the executive chef who he has worked with in a number of restaurants around the Philippines. Their lineage, culinary roots, and common love for seafood brought them back together at The Westin Manila, to bring to life to flavors they learned and loved.

Cantabria by Chele Gonzalez may not be the Spanish restaurant we have grown up with, but it takes us to a wonderful place where the traditional becomes unique and exceptional.

For reservations and inquiries, e-mail cantabria.manila@westin.com or contact 0962-5337957.

