PBBM says mom Imelda fit to go home after bout with pneumonia

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said his mother, former First Lady Imelda R. Marcos, is already fit to return home after being hospitalized for pneumonia.

“So, she is in good spirits and she’s—the usual good sign: she wants to go home. She is complaining about the food at the hospital and she wants to go to so many places,” the Chief Executive told reporters partly in Filipino in an interview in Germany last Wednesday.

He said his mother’s fever has already subsided and she is now feeling better.

The former first lady was confined to a hospital earlier this month after suffering from a fever due to her pneumonia infection.

She was required to remain in the medical facility until she finished her course of antibiotics.

Marcos said his mother is already scheduled to come out of the hospital on March 14, 2024.

“So, I look forward to seeing her again back on her feet and out of the hospital,” Marcos said.

The President has just completed his working visit in Germany earlier this week and is now on his state visit to the Czech Republic.

