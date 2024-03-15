Ormoc in my mind, by the bay

Samar and Leyte were songs first before they became islands of destiny from our home in Ticao, in Masbate. These melodies filled our afternoons and early evenings. They were about distant mountains and bird-tricksters who sang the naughtiest of meanings, early lessons for a little boy about the kind of humor that the old men and women loved to hear as they drank tuba and “Shoktong” (a herbal wine originally named “siok hoc tong”).

If there were stories to be told, these came across the sea from the towns of Samar and Leyte, and not from Bikol peninsula. Those lands were our affinity. They taught us the culture of the land. And also the histories—from the Pulajanes to the cult figures of the turn of the century.

To my grandmother’s dulcet voice, we listened to a character named Mano Palabyo (such a name!) He was an itinerant vendor who sold expensive food (“na mahal magbaligya/adobo, sitsaron/kaupud an mantika”). Imagine that delicacy: pork cooked with its fat intact. That food was eaten with a young eggplant (“pinapadisan pa sin luyak na tarong”). But then Mano Palabyo’s food was not cheap. The reason being was that Mano Palabyo sourced his food from distant places—“bukid ikapito” (the seventh mountain) and it took him three boats (“ginsakay tulo ka baroto”) to carry his merchandise.

The song was complex and complicated. As our grandmother sang, she would have different versions of the same song. At certain points, she would sing of Mano Palabyo and a certain Inday. But there were also moments when our grandmother would shift her narrative to a naughty bird, a parrot na “waray batasan” or ill-mannered bird.

Somewhere along the way, Mano Palabyo vanished and, in his place, the naughty bird took center stage, causing a ruckus and making one’s childhood not only fantastic but irremediably unforgettable.

There were those old photographs of grand-aunts and grand-uncles in some places in Samar and Leyte. The sepia images were blurred with the passage of time but the dedications written in flowing cursive handwritings told of places that seemed immoveable. Tacloban held great moments for these relatives. What were they doing there in those times when geographical mobility was not aided by viable means of transportation?

What love did those places now keep in albums held for some kin?

Being in Ormoc was going back to those old photographs. Remembering became framed: A great-aunt is seen squinting in one, the sun is harsh, and her dress blended with the whitewashed bench of a plaza. Two young men stand, their Americana cerrada unblemished like their gentlemanly ways, romance in the offing perhaps, or even a a double heartbreak from a lovely Leyteña? In another photograph—in fact, a series—“Palo, Leyte” is seen written below the grand posture of a woman we identify as our grand-uncle’s future wife.

And so last week, on the way to Ormoc, passing by the town of Palo was passing through remembering. Where did she stand here?

The hills rushed past us as we drove through towns that came from those old cameras.

The last time I was in Ormoc was many years ago. My brother, Carlo, who is now in London, worked for years in this place. He only had pleasant memories of hardworking, fun-loving health workers. I had my own favorite stories about them, how they would carry boxes of medicine —these nurses and midwives—up to the mountains. They would leave each box on their way up, their loads unburdened, as they trudged up to those communities needing their help. As they came down, they would work their way through the cluster of families that, by this time, had already received their supplies for that week.

That night, I met these health workers. There was a barayle, a dance party, and they had, according to my brother, DIs or dance instructors. They would dance the night away after a long day of work. But before the dance there was a lechon, on the table, being ministered by two young men, one in sleeveless shirt, the other in slippers.

Where are the dance instructors, I was excited to know. Whoa, when the dinner was nearly over, the Latin beat soared above the din of laughter and loud conversation, the two lechoneros freshened up a bit and transformed themselves into gallant dance partners! The men did not matter that evening, only the music and the friendship and the wild, wild laughter of these brave women did.

Like this city of Ormoc. In other towns and in other histories, ruins would have been celebrated but here in this clean and green place, there are the lands of majestic memories, of battles fought in the bay as narratives alive. The place lives on in its recalling of a past, not ruinous but reigning side by side with what the sites have become—active repositories of storytelling.

Like the Tulay de Perdon. There is another historical bridge near the sea, behind the old city hall, and it properly bears the name “Puente de la Reina.” But in this humble, almost forgotten bridge, the Spanish label is banished and the more common “tulay” is celebrated. As the tale goes, here on this bridge, when the funeral procession passes by, the bearers of the bier confess a lightening of their load, a sign that the sins of the deceased have been pardoned.

On that bridge last Monday, I promised to go back, and bring all my sad memories next time. Let us see what this Bridge of Forgiveness can do, what of the past can be pardoned and what will never be absolved. If not, we can always ask Ormoc to build another bridge for remembering things and forgiving oneself forever.

