Okada Manila celebrates Japanese culture with enchanting Sakura Festival 

Manila, Philippines – Okada Manila, the country’s premier luxury resort and casino, is set to once again mesmerize guests with its annual Sakura Festival.

From March 9 to April 7, open daily from 2 PM to 10 PM, the festival transforms Okada Manila’s Fountain Foyer in the Pearl Wing into a vibrant homage to Japan’s iconic Sakura blossoms, reinforcing its status as Manila’s premier event destination.

Experience Authentic Japanese Sakura Right in Manila

Guests can take snaps amid the lively festival grounds of The Fountain Foyer, set against a breathtaking backdrop of Sakura trees, traditional torii gates, and a Zen area. The festival offers a range of family-friendly activities, from yukata dressing and Japanese origami to unique nail art, allowing guests to dive deep into Japanese culture without leaving the Philippines.

From left: Try the Japanese art of Origami, Japanese art activities and have a unique nail art experience at Okada Manila’s Sakura

Engaging workshops, including tray painting and doll-making, promise creative fun, while a Sakura-themed bazaar showcases exquisite Japanese treats and treasures. These activities not only highlight the beauty of Japanese tradition but also offer a hands-on experience, ensuring guests have an unforgettable time.

A Global Celebration of Beauty and Tradition

Okada Manila’s Sakura Festival has become a must-see event, drawing visitors from all over to experience the splendor of Japan’s springtime right here in Manila. It’s an opportunity to explore Japanese elegance and tradition, enhancing cross-cultural appreciation and enjoyment.

Okada Manila Executives Wendy Ni, Robert Scott and Joe Sam

Beyond the Festival: A World of Amenities

While the Sakura Festival is a highlight, Okada Manila invites guests to explore its wide array of amenities. Families can delight in activities at PLAY or the thrilling indoor obstacle course, Thrillscape. Adults can indulge in a serene massage at Forbes 5-star-rated The Retreat Spa, try their luck on the country’s largest gaming floor, or relish a culinary journey across the resort’s diverse dining venues. From authentic Japanese cuisine at Enbu to the varied international buffet at Medley, there’s a flavor for every palate.

A Tradition of Excellence

As a Forbes Travel Guide 5-star rated property for five consecutive years, Okada Manila is renowned for its world-class facilities and stellar service, combining the best of Japanese hospitality with Filipino warmth. The Retreat Spa continues this tradition of excellence, earning its second consecutive 5-star rating, ensuring every visit is a journey of relaxation and rejuvenation.

Explore Okada Manila wearing your Yukata of choice.

Join the Festivities

To be part of this unique celebration and discover the essence of Japanese spring, visit okdmnl.ph/SakuraFestival. For room bookings, contact RoomReservations@okadamanila.com or call +632 8888 0777. For dining reservations, email RestaurantReservation@okadamanila.com.