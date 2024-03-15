‘No. 1 in the heart of every Filipino’

TOYOTA Motor Philippines (TMP) scored another milestone when it recently feted high performing dealerships as the world’s No. 1 carmaker revealed its record-breaking sales results in 2023—breaching the 200,000-mark in units sold last year.

Shaina Mae Semana said honored lavishly likewise were TMP’s dealership network and top performing outlets at the Toyota Dealer Awards during the well-attended mobility company’s annual Dealer Conference.

Highlighted with a grand reveal was Toyota’s another outstanding achievement of its 22nd “Consecutive Triple Crown” feat for being number one again in passenger car sales, commercial vehicle sales and overall sales.

TMP also thanked the dealers for “tirelessly serving the mobility needs of customers from near or far,” buttressing the automaker’s reputation as the undisputed leader in all spheres of the motoring industry.

“Last August, we celebrated our 35th year anniversary here together with the Chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation, Mr. Akio Toyoda,” said TMP Chairman Alfred V. Ty in his address to the dealers. “While Chairman Toyoda acknowledged the Philippines as among Toyota’s Top 10 global markets, he made it very clear that his greatest wish is for Toyota to be number one in the HEART of every Filipino.”

Ty added: “As Chairman Toyoda declared in Toyota’s new vision—we will invent our path forward together. He also advised us that while we must aim high, we must also care deeply—about people, society, the economy, our environment, the future and about creating cars and services that truly bring happiness to all.”

The TMP Chairman was joined by Vice Chairman David Go, President Masando Hashimoto, Executive Vice President Jing Atienza, and Senior Vice President Masahiro Haoka in honoring the top performing dealers.

The awardees:

President’s Award of Excellence

Large Business Division

Toyota Marilao, Bulacan, Inc.

Medium Business Division

Toyota North Edsa

Small Business Division

Toyota Subic, Inc.

President’s Customer

Satisfaction Cup of Excellence

Toyota Marilao, Bulacan, Inc.

President’s Value Chain

Award of Excellence

Toyota Balintawak, Inc.

My heartfelt congratulations to Cosco Oben, the brains behind the successes of Toyota’s Marilao, North Edsa and Balintawak. Your near-sweep of the major awards spoke volumes on creativity and leadership. Cheers!

Said Hashimoto: “Congratulations everyone for a job well done. As ONE TEAM, we made 2023 one of our most historic years ever. I believe we are in a good position to help define and create the future of mobility in the Philippines.”

Also feted were Toyota Outstanding Performers in Sales and Service (TOPS):

TOPS Finest Marketing Professional of the Year

Pamela Jaloro Santos of Toyota Valenzuela, Inc.

TOPS Finest General Job Service Advisor of the Year

Rodrigo Calimlim Bauzon of Toyota Dagupan.

TOPS Finest Body and Paint Service Advisor of the Year

Shala Boquirin Suan of Toyota Pasig.

“The road to becoming a TOPS awardee had not been easy, but your persistence in overcoming all the challenges that come with it had brought you this far,” TMP Vice President for Value Chain and Customer Experience Operations, Mike Masamayor, said. “It is my earnest hope that you continue to be an inspiration to those around you and remain steadfast in delivering more heart-touching experiences to our customers at the same time.”

More power, indeed.

PEE STOP Jade Sison-Mendoza writes to say Lexus will unfurl its new electrified line-up on March 18. I can’t wait to see the Lexus LBX, the latest “small” muscle of the country’s new No. 1 brand in the high-end segment for quite some time now…Thea Geronimo says the BMW Festival of Deals is set March 15-17 at 9th Ave. cor. 30th in BGC Taguig. Test drive on schedule, too…Nelda Castro reports that Mitsubishi’s second leg of its showcase of new pick-up technologies is on March 22-24 at SM San Fernando, Pampanga. All the best, Nelda!