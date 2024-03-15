Metro Pacific Investments Corporation and Climate Change Commission forge partnership for climate action

PASIG, Philippines – Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) and the Climate Change Commission (CCC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at collaborating to address climate change and promote climate resilience in the Philippines.

MPIC has long been committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability, integrating these principles into each essential service it provides. Through various initiatives and practices, including investments in clean energy, biodiversity protection, and reforestation programs, MPIC continually strives to minimize its environmental footprint and contribute to the communities it serves.

As the country’s highest policy-making body for climate change efforts, the CCC coordinates, monitors, and evaluates government programs and action plans related to climate change. This partnership with MPIC will strengthen the country’s climate resilience, support climate action, and promote sustainable development.

CCC and MPIC recognize the fundamental role of the private sector in driving climate action and acknowledge the need for collaborative efforts between government and businesses to achieve climate goals.

“The benefit of private-public partnerships is for the government to focus on planning, policy, and regulation. In turn, this gives the private sector the ability to do what it does best—increase service quality and efficiency. Both CCC and the private sector will drive ambition loops: CCC mobilizes private sector partners to commit to ambitious climate action, private sector will push for the creation of credible, long-term policies that will enable them to make the needed investment decisions,” emphasized CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director (VCED) Robert E.A.Borje.

Both agree that businesses wield considerable influence across diverse sectors and along the entire value chain, positioning them as contributors to climate impacts while also vulnerable to them.

“Sustaining contributions to essential services can only be done with a commitment to climate change protection. Therefore, our dedication to sustainability is crucial. We will work closely with the commission and offer our full support. The primary focus of our efforts is to minimize our carbon footprint,” said Manuel V. Pangilinan, Chairman, President, and CEO of MPIC.

MPIC Executive Vice President and Chief Finance, Risk & Sustainability Officer, Chaye Cabal Revilla, stressed this further by stating, “We recognize our responsibility to shape a better world for Filipinos amidst the challenges of climate change. Together with CCC, we are not only minimizing our environmental impact but also laying the foundation for a more resilient future.”

The MOU outlines key objectives, including exploring opportunities for capacity development on climate change adaptation and mitigation, enhancing the knowledge base of stakeholders in the field of climate change, fostering collaborative research and policy development projects, and providing technical assistance and knowledge sharing.

The collaboration between MPIC and CCC highlights the importance of collective action in addressing the challenges posed by climate change. By working together, both organizations aim to drive meaningful change and build a more resilient and climate-smart Philippines.

This partnership represents the group’s efforts to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), particularly SDG 13: Climate Action.