Live healthy and sleep #SertaSoundly: Celebrate World Sleep Day with up to 30% off on Serta Products

Makati City – Over the past years, more and more institutions have been pushing for people to practice healthy lifestyles, which include achieving a good resting period. Sleep plays a vital role in our health and mental well-being, making it one of the topmost priorities of many global organizations this World Sleep Day.

This year, World Sleep Day focuses on Sleep Equity, which seeks for everyone to have equal access to adequate and quality sleep, regardless of their socioeconomic status, geographical location, sex, gender, sexual orientation, race, and ethnicity. Highlighting the equal opportunity, based on their need, to obtain an amount and quality of sleep that promotes physical and mental well-being, World Sleep Day aims to address the disparities that exist in the realm of sleep health and ensures that everyone has the opportunity to get the rest they need to live a healthy and fulfilling life.

Live Healthy and Sleep #SertaSoundly

In the Philippines, global brand Serta celebrates World Sleep Day by promoting a healthy lifestyle and getting much-deserved sleep. A global brand known for providing exceptional comfort through its best mattress, Serta wishes for every Filipino to achieve the sleep their body needs to continue fulfilling their goals and aspirations in life.

“As the world gets too busy nowadays, most people are forgetting the importance of sleep in our lives. We, at Serta, want every Filipino to sleep #SertaSoundly as each one of them pursue their daily activities and create a meaningful life not just for themselves but for their families and communities as well,” Serta Philippines shared.

With many Filipinos facing unique challenges every single day, getting the rest they need is the one common activity that’s being sacrificed. To achieve sleep equity, it is essential to address disparities and work towards creating a society where everyone has the opportunity to prioritize their sleep health.

Bring Home Comfort

As the world observes World Sleep Day this March 15, Serta highlights the importance of achieving the utmost comfort with the much-needed sleep in a day. Serta’s Pedic and Perfect Sleeper Mattress Collections offer the latest sleep technology that enables one to achieve quality sleep. Added with timeless and elegant design, these collections offer Serta’s signature 7-Zone Pocket Spring that assures good posture and body support. Combined with its Adaptive Dynamic Cooling System and Pillow Top layer, the Pedic and Perfect Sleeper Mattress Collections provide a relaxing and undisturbed feel and comfort for better quality of sleep.



Completing these ultra-luxury items are equally comforting Serta Bed Linens that are available in plain color such as White,Country Blue and Beige colors offering a high-quality, opulent feel that are 100% made of cotton, as well as in stripes boasts with TENCEL™ Lyocell material offering soft feel and all-natural comfort.

This March, Serta is celebrating World Sleep Day with a delightful offer of up to 30% off on Serta Mattress Collections and up to 15% off on Pillows and Accessories.

To learn more about the Serta, you may visit its boutique shop at the 3rd Level of Greenbelt 5, Makati City. This store is open on Sunday to Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm, and on Friday to Saturday from 11 am to 10pm. You may also visit Serta Philippines official website: https://serta.com.ph/. Get to know the latest on Serta Philippines by following them on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok.