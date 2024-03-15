`

Today’s front page, Wednesday, March 13, 2024

screenshot 2024 03 13 at 6.24.12 pm

Hotel 101 Madrid breaks ground

hotel101 madrid groundbreaking ceremony
  • img 2206
  • img 2205
  • centro verde bayambang 728 x 90
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

MADRID, Spain—The 680-room Hotel101-Madrid has progressed with two milestone activities on the same day (Wednesday, March 13, 2024), as it conducted its ground-breaking ceremony and signed the construction contract with Ferrovial Construction at Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain.

The groundbreaking ceremony was graced by the Minister of Economy, Finance and Employment of the Region of Madrid, Spain Rocio Albert Lopez-Ibor, and the Philippine Ambassador to Spain Philippe J. Lhuillier.

Both activities of Hotel101-Madrid were led by DoubleDragon Chairman Edgar Injap Sia II, Hotel101 CEO Hannah Yulo-Luccini, and DoubleDragon Co-Chairman Tony Tan Caktiong.

Seen in photo are L-R: Equicom Group Chairman Antonio L. Go, Philippine Ambassador to Spain Philippe J. Lhuillier, DoubleDragon Chairman Edgar Injap Sia II, DoubleDragon Co-Chairman Tony Tan Caktiong, Minister of Economy, Finance and Employment of the Region of Madrid, Spain Rocio Albert Lopez-Ibor, Ferrovial Directoria Edificación Madrid Belen Marquina Susin, Ferrovial Director Region Centro Juan Luis Junguito Oppelt and Hotel101 Global CEO Hannah Yulo-Luccini.

hotel101 madrid minister of economy, finance and employment of the region of madrid, spain, ms. rocio albert lopez ibor

At left, The Minister of Economy, Finance and Employment of the Region of Madrid, Spain, Rocio Albert Lopez-Ibor, delivers her message during the Hotel101-Madrid groundbreaking.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • sm 3 day sale march 15 17 300 300
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
Related Topics

Know more