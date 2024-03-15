Hotel 101 Madrid breaks ground

MADRID, Spain—The 680-room Hotel101-Madrid has progressed with two milestone activities on the same day (Wednesday, March 13, 2024), as it conducted its ground-breaking ceremony and signed the construction contract with Ferrovial Construction at Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain.

The groundbreaking ceremony was graced by the Minister of Economy, Finance and Employment of the Region of Madrid, Spain Rocio Albert Lopez-Ibor, and the Philippine Ambassador to Spain Philippe J. Lhuillier.

Both activities of Hotel101-Madrid were led by DoubleDragon Chairman Edgar Injap Sia II, Hotel101 CEO Hannah Yulo-Luccini, and DoubleDragon Co-Chairman Tony Tan Caktiong.

Seen in photo are L-R: Equicom Group Chairman Antonio L. Go, Philippine Ambassador to Spain Philippe J. Lhuillier, DoubleDragon Chairman Edgar Injap Sia II, DoubleDragon Co-Chairman Tony Tan Caktiong, Minister of Economy, Finance and Employment of the Region of Madrid, Spain Rocio Albert Lopez-Ibor, Ferrovial Directoria Edificación Madrid Belen Marquina Susin, Ferrovial Director Region Centro Juan Luis Junguito Oppelt and Hotel101 Global CEO Hannah Yulo-Luccini.

At left, The Minister of Economy, Finance and Employment of the Region of Madrid, Spain, Rocio Albert Lopez-Ibor, delivers her message during the Hotel101-Madrid groundbreaking.