GMA chairman Atty. Felipe L. Gozon, network personalities honored at Eastwood City Walk of Fame

FROM left: Lhar Santiago, Joel Reyes Zobel, Richard Yap, Sanya Lopez, Johnny “Mr. M” Manahan and Alden Richards.

GMA Network chairman Atty. Felipe L. Gozon led network personalities honored at the 18th Eastwood City Walk of Fame held on March 6, 2024.

Gozon was among the luminaries in media and entertainment who were inducted with their own star for their outstanding contributions in the fields of television, movies, radio, news and public affairs, music, theater, and social media.

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Gozon said, “Little did I know that someday, magkakaroon ako ng [star sa] Walk of Fame, sapagkat ‘di naman ako artista, so I am very, very proud and privileged to have a star on the Walk of Fame.”

From a seasoned blue-chip lawyer with a stellar academic background, Atty. Gozon became a visionary leader in the media industry.

As the network’s CEO from 2000 to 2023, Gozon propelled GMA (www.gmanetwork.com) from a distant second to the top broadcast network in the Philippines.

In 2023 alone, the network’s remarkable growth was evidenced by its robust roster of over 300 exclusive stars, more than 300 accolades, and a record-breaking achievement of surpassing 47 billion views across its digital platforms.

Gozon’s visionary approach has notably reshaped the Philippine media scene. The introduction of “fantaserye” formats like Mulawin and Encantadia marked a new era

in storytelling, blending myth with reality. Continuing this legacy are shows, like Maria Clara at Ibarra and Lolong, which echo Filipino culture and heritage. GMA’s reentry into films through Firefly was both critically acclaimed and commercially successful.

His vision is for GMA to evolve continually and always be mindful of its responsibility to the next generation.

Under Gozon’s stewardship, GMA has been consistently recognized by various international award-giving bodies, including being a four-time winner and the only Philippine recipient of the highly prestigious George Foster Peabody Awards. GMA is also the first Filipino media and broadcasting company to sign with the United Nations (UN) Global Impact.

The network currently operates 108 TV stations and 21 radio stations nationwide. GMA—together with GTV and digital channels I Heart Movies, Heart of Asia, Pinoy Hits, and Hallypop—reaches a projected total of 73 million viewers in Total Philippines.

Several Kapuso personalities were also among this year’s Walk of Fame inductees.

Earning their ‘stars’ were Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee and Sanya Lopez. Dee is currently in the cast of GMA Public Affairs’ action-packed drama series Black Rider. Lopez will be next seen in the upcoming GMA Prime series Pulang Araw.

Abot Kamay na Pangarap actor Richard Yap was likewise honored under the Television category.

Renowned star-maker and Sparkle consultant Johnny “Mr. M” Manahan was also honored with his own star on the Walk of Fame.

Under the News and Public Affairs category, GMA Integrated News showbiz reporter Lhar Santiago was also awarded while veteran broadcast journalist Joel Reyes Zobel of Super Radyo DZBB 594 was also inducted for Radio.

GMA Network president and CEO Gilberto R. Duavit Jr., and senior vice president for programming, talent management, worldwide, and support group, and president and CEO of GMA Films, Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes were also present during the event to celebrate the achievements and contributions of the network’s talents and personalities.

The annual Eastwood City Walk of Fame, established by the German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation, honors personalities from different industries for their contributions to society.