Experience ultimate Easter Staycation at Holiday Inn and Suites Makati

As Easter approaches, families and friends are seeking new ways to celebrate the season. Holiday Inn and Suites Makati offers exclusive Easter Staycation package, promising an unforgettable blend of relaxation, fun, and activities for kids.

Escape the ordinary and immerse yourself in the joy of Easter with our carefully curated staycation experience. Whether you’re looking for a staycation or shopcation, we have something for everyone. From accommodations to exciting entertainment options, our Easter Staycation promises to be the highlight of your Easter break.

For those seeking a relaxing city getaway, Holiday Inn and Suites Makati has exclusive offers featuring special room rates. Standard Rooms start at Php 5,200++ for stays from March 22-31, 2024. Guests staying from March 29 to 31 will receive a complimentary ticket to the Hoppy Hues Easter Activity, along with a buffet breakfast starting at Php 6,600++. *Kids Stay and Eat Free, 12 years old and below.

In addition, guests can treat themselves to the ultimate Easter feast with Easter Lunch Buffet priced at Php 2,588 nett. Enjoy eggstra savings of 22% when you book from today until March 23. Savor delectable delights while enjoying live music, balloon twisting and more!

To add to the excitement, early birds can enjoy a 10% discount on Hoppy Hues Easter Activity on March 31, 2024 for tickets purchased from March 15 to 22, 2024. Regular rate is Php 1,900 nett, includes bunny drip-painting workshop by Paint-It-Fun and Flying Tiger Copenhagen plus kid’s meal, awards, prizes, lootbags from our sponsors: Universal Robina Corporation, Jack n’ Jill Piattos, V-Cut, Cream-O, Nips, Hello, Magic Flakes, Oishi, Nestle Chuckie, Leslie’s Cheezy, Clover Chips, Farmer John Potato Chips, Ovaltine, Ceelin Gummies, Cherifer, Snackeroo Fun Treats, Orich, Healthy Tropics and more!

Whether you’re looking for a staycation, a fun-filled family activity, or simply a tranquil city escape, our Easter Staycation has something for everyone. Book your Easter Staycation with us today and embark on a journey of relaxation, celebration, and cherished moments with your loved ones.

Book Now and Enjoy Exclusive Offers! For inquiries and reservations, please call +63 2 7909 0888 or email hism.reservations@ihg.com. Visit www.ihg.com/holidayinn/makati and like and follow us in Facebook and Instagram at HolidayInnMakati. Join IHG One Rewards to enjoy exclusive discounts and benefits. Sign up at https://bit.ly/JoinHISMIHGRewards. Don’t miss out on the Easter fun – book your stay today!