Exec: InDrive sets commission rate at 10%

Transport network company (TNC) inDrive said it is committed to provide “one of the lowest” commission rates once it resumes its operations after its suspension due to pricing issues.

Afanasii Petrov, inDrive’s Business Development Manager for the Philippines, said the company will only take 10 percent of their driver-partners’ incomes as commission, claiming that it will allow “them to retain a greater portion of their earnings.”

“In keeping with this long-standing practice, we will introduce a commission rate of 10 percent when we resume our ride-hailing services in the Philippines. Furthermore, this standard commission rate will only be applied after a set period of operation in the country.”

He noted that this will also “foster a more sustainable and just working environment” in the industry.

“This is because we have long espoused the right of drivers not only to earn a living, but also to build better lives for their families; in line with our Vision of creating a world where people and communities have fair and equal opportunities to develop and prosper.”

Currently, inDrive’s operations remain suspended, pending its compliance with Memorandum Circular (MC) 2019-036 or the Fare Rates For Transportation Network Vehicle Services (TNVS).

The MC lists down the fare matrix for TNVS pricing, including the flag down rate, a per minute charge, a distance rate, and a surge component.

In contrast, according to inDrive’s website, passengers may place fare “offers” to drivers nearby through its platform.

Petrov noted that the company is now working towards ensuring full compliance with regulatory frameworks, particularly aligning its operations with the vision set forth by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for ride-hailing applications.

“We are eager to resume operations and ready to meet with the LTFRB to present our case and demonstrate our commitment to regulatory compliance and driver welfare,” added Afanasii. “We are hopeful that our efforts to comply with regulations and our willingness to engage with the authorities will allow us to resume operations soon.”

InDrive secured last December its accreditation as a TNC from the LTFRB, initially operating in five cities–Baguio, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, Butuan and Bacolod.

A Russian-founded company based in the United States, inDrive is currently operating in more than 700 cities across over 46 countries and is the second-most downloaded mobility app. In Southeast Asia, inDrive’s services are already being offered in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos.