Educational liberalization, innovation, and economic growth

IN last week’s Congressional hearings on constitutional provisions on education, proponents against amendments argued that opening our schools to foreigners would make our schools vulnerable to foreign control and, in the process, compromise our nationalistic values. The association between liberalization and the lack of patriotism and vulnerability has perennially blocked progress in this country, as this has led invariably to protectionism and inefficiency.

In other Asian countries, policymakers paid more attention to research, prompted by government incentives. The higher education and technical vocational training sectors in these countries could collaborate with the industrial sector to assimilate the transferred foreign technology and make the adaptations necessary for foreign technology to fit within the local technical, economic, and social context. Some alliances between industry and leading research universities were also capable of leading to deeper assimilation and diffusion of foreign technology through reverse engineering and R&D to change the transferred foreign technology. Thus, the liberalized education sectors in these countries were able to attract foreign investments and, consequently, improve economic growth.

Innovation is recognized as a necessary factor of industrialization and growth in developing countries but is costly, risky, and path-dependent. Even now, ground-breaking innovation is highly concentrated in a few rich countries, linked with specific forms of university science and research ability, and among a small number of firms. Therefore, external sources of technology account for a large part of productivity growth in most developing countries.

If foreign technologies were easy to diffuse and adopt, a country with meager technological ability could follow a catch-up strategy to access and more rapidly deploy the most advanced technologies. Currently, this positive association between innovation and growth is one emerging consensus, ranging from the broad diffusion and effects of mobile technologies to associated value-adding financial and health services.

The literature has provided significant evidence of international technological spillover effects from developed countries to Asian countries. Lower-income countries can receive support from the innovations that originate from the developed countries, but the benefits can be reached only if these countries simultaneously interact with developed countries through trade and lift the restrictions in education to generate domestic technological capabilities.

Many studies have shown that the best investment in innovation does not depend on economic conditions, but on disincentives and non-economic restrictions that prevent countries from having the ability to take advantage of the current technology. In the Philippine case, this lack of ability originates from the constitutional restriction of allowing more foreign participation.

By allowing more foreign participation in terms of investment and labor, the country is expected to experience the following. First, greater efficiency in the production of quality education will be achieved, as less-qualified educators and lower-standard institutions will be weeded out by the competition process. Along with adequate regulation, the lower quality inputs from abroad will presumably not be allowed to enter the country.

Second, given equal access to these schools, graduates from this system will best be able to manage the changes in the labor market, since education quality and innovation create greater employment opportunities. Empirical evidence suggests that innovation tends to create rather than destroy jobs for highly skilled workers.

Third, education policy reforms with liberalization can consider a series of complex interactions between process and product innovation, between mature sectors and new sectors, between job creation and job destruction, and between reputable processes and untrustworthy schools or training centers. In many Asian countries, education reforms were implemented alongside educational liberalization. While increasing foreign participation is difficult to isolate from the rest of the other education reforms, it is part of the modernization program of these more developed countries.

For instance, Thailand and Vietnam have implemented educational liberalization reforms with substantial regulation. Liberalization has been used in Thailand in its effort to decentralize its education system, giving more authority to schools and local communities. Vietnam has made efforts to modernize its education system, focusing on curriculum updates, teacher training, and increased flexibility to adapt to changing needs. While education progress may be influenced by various factors in each country, the role of liberalization is undeniable.

Finally, many consider protecting basic education from this process. Nevertheless, the reasons for liberalizing basic education are the same as in higher education: adaptability and responsiveness to diverse learning needs; innovation in teaching methods curriculum development, and educational resources; and competition among schools. More importantly, if we are to liberalize higher and technical education, basic education must provide the capable students who can transition from foundational to further learning. The trifocalization of education in this case can lead to skill exclusion, as only the higher-income students may have more access to higher learning. To avoid this form of discrimination, one must liberalize all levels.

Dr. Leonardo A. Lanzona Jr. is Professor of Economics at the Ateneo de Manila University.