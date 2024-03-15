`

Ecooil-La Salle routs neophyte foe in PBA D-League

Jonnel Policarpio
ECOOIL-La Salle opened its three-peat bid with an emphatic 110-68 win over neophyte CCI-Yengskivel in the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup opener on Thursday night at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Jonnel Policarpio tallied a near triple-double of 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 21 minutes to lead the way for the defending champion Green Archers.

La Salle played without reigning D-League and UAAP MVP Quiambao but it hardly mattered as Aaron Buensalida, EJ Gollena and CJ Austria responded to the challenge. The trio combined for 45 points. 

Quiambao will not suit up for the tournament due to his hectic schedule as member of the Gilas Pilipinas.

La Salle also got seven points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks from team captain Mike Phillips while new guys Vhoris Marasigan and Henry Agunanne tallied eight each.

“I told the players before the start of the game that this is the first major tournament for us after winning the championship in the UAAP. This is gonna be something new to us,” deputy mentor Caloy Garcia said.

The two teams were tied at 9-all when the Green Archers went on a 20-7 run to pull away and practically took the fight from the Crusaders.

