DoubleDragon breaks ground on Madrid hotel

DoubleDragon Corp. on Thursday said it broke ground on its 680-room Hotel101-Madrid and signed the construction contract with Ferrovial Construction at Valdebebas in Spain.

The activities of Hotel101-Madrid were led by DoubleDragon Chairman Edgar Injap Sia II, Hotel101 CEO Hannah Yulo-Luccini and DoubleDragon Co-Chairman Tony Tan Caktiong.

Ferrovial, one of the largest construction companies in Spain, is set to commence construction next month.

The facility is scheduled to be fully completed by the fourth quarter next year and will open just in time for the start of the Madrid F1 Grand Prix, which is located right beside Hotel101-Madrid.

The 680-room Hotel101-Madrid project is set to become one of the top 5 largest hotels in Madrid, Spain. It is in a 6,593 square-meter prime commercial property recently purchased by Hotel101 located along Avenida Fuerzas Armadas, Valdebebas, Madrid. The area is surrounded by major landmark buildings.

Hotel101 is expected to derive over 95 percent of its revenues outside of the Philippines to be consolidated back to the ultimate parent, Philippine-listed DoubleDragon.

Hotel101 Global’s Vision is to accumulate a portfolio of 1 million rooms in 101 countries before 2050.

Target near term expansion roadmap for Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd. is to be in 25 countries by 2026, including the Philippines, Japan, Spain, USA, United Kingdom, UAE, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Canada.