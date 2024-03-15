DMW gives Pinoy seafarers option to skip risky zones

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is now crafting a new mechanism to ensure Filipino seafarers can exercise their right to refuse to sail in “high-risk” areas (HRA).

“We are currently working on an additional mechanism on how to intensify [the exercise of the right to refuse in] these situations and to prevent the loss and injury of our seafarers,” DMW Undersecretary Bernard P. Olalia said in a television interview on Thursday.

He said they want to ensure seafarers will be able to exercise the right, which will be considered a voluntary pretermination of their employment contract, at any time, while they are sailing.

The DMW official made the remark following the death of two of the 15 Filipino crew of the merchant vessel (MV) True Confidence, when it was hit by a missile attack from Houthi rebels, while passing the Gulf of Aden last week.

Three other Filipino crew of True Confidence were injured, while the remaining 11 Filipino sailors were unharmed. All of them have been repatriated.

Under DMW protocols, Filipino sailors onboard ships passing HRAs have the right to refuse sailing.

Those who will invoke such right will be repatriated at company’s cost and given compensation equal to two months’ basic wage as well as bonus equal to basic wage, payable for 5 days minimum plus per day if longer.

They will also receive

double compensation for death and disability and mandatory requirement to increase security arrangements equivalent to International Ship and Port Facility Security Level 3.

Olalia said they will make sure the Filipino crew of True Confidence or their families will be able to get the said entitlements.

“We are preparing all the necessary documentation so we can help them get all of their entitlements,” he said.

He said this will be on top of the help they will provide to the beneficiaries including psychosocial services, financial aid and medical assistance.