Controversial resort within Chocolate Hills now closed

THE controversial resort nestled amid Chocolate Hills in Bohol is now closed.

On its Facebook page, Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort announced: “To our valued guests. This is to inform you that our resort is temporarily closed until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

The closure was likely due to the revocation of its business permit, which the Sagbayan municipal government said it would do, after a video of a vlogger’s visit to the resort went viral. (https://tinyurl.com/4hjnz6ft)

The Department of Tourism (DOT) said the resort, owned by former seaman Edgar Buton, was not accredited with the agency, a requirement before local goverment units (LGUs) issue permits to primary tourism enterprises (PTEs) since 2017.

Senator Cynthia Villar, chair of the chamber’s Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, heeded the call of Senator Nancy Binay to investigate the controversy over the resort.

Not DOT-accredited

This developed as the municipal government of Sagbayan, the town where Captain’s Peak is built, has cancelled the resort’s business permit, which was issued on January 9, 2024, according to a report by ABS-CBN News. The resort was constructed in 2018 and has been receiving guests via Facebook since March 2018.

Speaking on ANC on Thursday, Sagbayan Executive Secretary Felito Pon said, “We now have the order [to revoke the business permit]. We will serve it today to cease and desist all its operations and ongoing construction.” Chocolate Hills is on the tentative list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization’s (Unesco) World Heritage Sites.

In a news statement, the DOT said Captain’s Peak Resort “is not an accredited tourism establishment….and there is no pending application for accreditation for the same.” It added that its regional office in Central Visayas, has been coordinating with the Bohol provincial government “since August 2023 to express its concerns regarding this matter, especially recognizing the necessity of preserving the integrity of this natural resource.”

Nancy to DENR: We deserve an explanation!

In an advisory dated August 26, 2022, the DILG reiterated its Memorandum Circular 2019-17, which states that LGUs have to ensure that all PTEs have complied with and have obtained DOT accreditation before operations. “Tourism enterprises [which] fail to act on their deficiencies within a reasonable period may face closure,” said DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos then.

For her part, Villar said on Thursday, her committee “will be filing a resolution to find out how this came about.” On Wednesday, Senator Nancy Binay filed PS Resolution No. 967 directing the proper Senate Committees to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the reported construction of the structures within the vicinity of the major tourism destination.

“It’s infuriating and heart-crushing to see resorts constructed at the foot of Chocolate Hills. At first glance, we already know there is something wrong,” said Binay in Filipino. The hills were declared a National Cultural Monument on June 18, 1988, and is also recognized by Unesco as the Philippines’ first global geopark.

“We want the DENR [Department of Environment and Natural Resources], PAMB [Protected Area Management Board], BEMO (Bohol Environmental Management Office), PENRO [Provincial Environment and Natural Resources] and the LGUs to explain why even with Chocolate Hills’ protected status, construction permits continue to be granted,” she added.

No ECC—DENR

The lawmaker noted that PAMB “favorably endorsed” the proposal to develop Captain’s Peak Resort in 2022 and 2023.

In a news statement, DENR said Captain’s Peak Resort should have been temporarily closed last September after it was found operating without an environmental clearance certificate (ECC). The viral video was posted on Facebook on March 6, 2023 by vlogger Ren the Adventurer, and shows a massive swimming pool surrounded by cottages and pool slides, at the foot of Chocolate Hills.

DENR said it “issued a Temporary Closure Order last September 6, 2023, and a Notice of Violation to the project proponent [of the resort] last January 22, 2024 for operating without an ECC.”THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is now crafting a new mechanism to ensure Filipino seafarers can exercise their right to refuse to sail in “high-risk” areas (HRA).

“We are currently working on an additional mechanism on how to intensify [the exercise of the right to refuse in] these situations and to prevent the loss and injury of our seafarers,” DMW Undersecretary Bernard P. Olalia said in a television interview on Thursday.

He said they want to ensure seafarers will be able to exercise the right, which will be considered a voluntary pretermination of their employment contract, at any time, while they are sailing.

The DMW official made the remark following the death of two of the 15 Filipino crew of the merchant vessel (MV) True Confidence, when it was hit by a missile attack from Houthi rebels, while passing the Gulf of Aden last week.

Three other Filipino crew of True Confidence were injured, while the remaining 11 Filipino sailors were unharmed. All of them have been repatriated.

Under DMW protocols, Filipino sailors onboard ships passing HRAs have the right to refuse sailing.

Those who will invoke such right will be repatriated at company’s cost and given compensation equal to two months’ basic wage as well as bonus equal to basic wage, payable for 5 days minimum plus per day if longer.

They will also receive double compensation for death and disability and mandatory requirement to increase security arrangements equivalent to International Ship and Port Facility Security Level 3.

Olalia said they will make sure the Filipino crew of True Confidence or their families will be able to get the said entitlements.

“We are preparing all the necessary documentation so we can help them get all of their entitlements,” he said.

He said this will be on top of the help they will provide to the beneficiaries including psychosocial services, financial aid and medical assistance.