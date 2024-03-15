BYD inaugurates flagship dealership in BGC

BYD Cars Philippines recently ushered in a new era of electrified mobility with the recent opening of its flagship dealership in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City. Harmony New Energy Auto Service operates the new BYD facility in the heart of the country’s premier commercial and business district along 28th Street in Bonifacio Global City. It will cater to BYD electric vehicle customers with its extensive display and services. BYD Cars Philippines is the distributor of BYD passenger cars in the country. Operating under AC Mobility, Ayala Corporation’s electric mobility platform.

“BYD Global City marks the beginning of our entry into the Philippine automotive market,” said Jack Feng, Chairman of China Harmony Auto Holding Limited, parent company of Harmony New Energy Auto Service. “We believe in the promise of an electrified mobility future that BYD champions. Through BYD Global City, we are determined to showcase the clear benefits of owning a BYD to a growing number of Filipino motorists who believe in the brand. With our extensive experience in luxury and premium brands in the region, and with the dedication of our sales and after-sales teams, we intend to provide the best purchase and ownership experience for every BYD customer.”

BYD Global City is China Harmony Auto Holding Limited’s first automotive venture in the Philippines. The company focuses on the main business of luxury and super luxury automobile sales, covering the whole industry chain of new energy vehicle manufacturing, sales, and after-sales service, and will provide customers with high-quality travel services of high efficiency, convenience, and harmony between people and vehicles. As of 2023, the group has represented 14 luxury and super luxury brands, 79 authorized dealer outlets, and a service network covering 40 cities in 16 provinces in China.

(FROM left) MAPVI president Toti Zara III, Harmony Auto Chairman Jack Feng, General Manager of Asia Pacific Sales Region and president of BYD Japan Liu Xueliang, AC Mobility CEO Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, China Minister Counselor Yang Guoliang, and Managing Director of BYD Philippines and Singapore James Ng

Harmony Group always adheres to the core values of “simplicity, efficiency, happiness, and efforts are equal to all in.” It aims to create a respected century-old enterprise and deeply engages in the main business of luxury and super luxury automobile sales. In addition, it invests in intelligent manufacturing, sales, and after-sales business of new energy vehicles, focuses on the present, lays out the future, and seeks to create an automobile service industry ecosystem with mutual support, business collaboration, and co-evolution of various business sectors. It creates a harmonious life in the digital era for users with the ultimate intelligent technology and service experience and leads the industry’s future development.

Flagship facility

Featuring the latest BYD Global Brand Identity standards, the property boasts a 620-square-meter showroom that can accommodate up to 12 vehicles and houses a dedicated customer lounge with food and beverage services. The new dealership will also feature the latest design and safety technologies available in the BYD electric vehicle lineup through informative displays.

Aside from highlighting the various models across the local BYD range, the new facility has up to eight service bays to accommodate general Preventive Maintenance Services and general repairs for BYD electric vehicles. BYD Global City provides services such as wheel alignment, under-chassis inspection, and repairs to complement the low-maintenance requirements of every brand-new BYD electric vehicle.

“We are proud to welcome BYD Global City to the growing network of premium BYD dealerships across the country,” said Antonio Zara III, president of Mobility Access Philippines Ventures Incorporated (MAPVI). This Ayala Corporation company exclusively distributes BYD cars in the country. “The opening of BYD Global City signifies the strong commitment of the BYD brand in the Philippines. Our partnership with Harmony Auto is just the beginning of many more opportunities to expand the reach of BYD across the country. The impressive scale of BYD Global City’s launch and the extensive services it offers shows how BYD Cars Philippines intends to serve the needs of Filipino electric vehicle buyers.”

For his part, James Ng, Managing Director of BYD Philippines and Singapore, welcomes the collaborative partnership with Harmony Auto as an authorized dealer of BYD Cars Philippines. “We congratulate BYD Global City as it opens its new dealership facility in the heart of the country’s business capital.”

“Together with Ayala Corporation and MAPVI, we are constantly searching for the right dealer partners to help grow the BYD brand in the Philippines. Harmony Auto’s background in the luxury car market in Hong Kong and its familiarity with the BYD brand make it a natural fit for our business objectives in the Philippines. With BYD Global City and Harmony Auto, we look forward to a productive future as we aim to make the BYD brand a top-of-mind choice in the Philippine automotive market,” he added.