Boston Marathon field adds Americans who just missed at Olympic trials

BOSTON — Some of the top also-rans from the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials are coming to Boston.

Elkanah Kibet, who missed the men’s podium by 5 seconds in a personal best 2 hours, 10 minutes, 2 seconds, will run on April 15 in Boston, where he already has two top 10 finishes. He will be joined by Sara Hall and Caroline Rotich, who finished fifth and sixth in Orlando on February 3.

Rotich, who recently became a U.S. citizen, won the 2015 Boston Marathon while representing Kenya.

Jenny Simpson, a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the 1,500 meters, was also added to the Boston field on Thursday.

Other additions include Sam Chelanga, who placed 30th in Boston and ran a 2:08:50 in Chicago last year, and two-time Boston wheelchair winner Masazumi Soejima.

They join a previously announced field that includes 2018 champion Des Linden, 2023 fifth-place finisher Emma Bates and world 50-kilometer record holder CJ Albertson.