LONGTIME CRUSH

There’s a persistent rumor that a certain public figure, who’s married to a high-profile personality, is in love with a certain government official. This love is reportedly the reason why the public figure and his wife have had rifts. If it’s not clear whether the government official reciprocates this love. The public figure reportedly has had a crush on the government official since he was a university student. Unfortunately for him, she had a boyfriend at the time. She is single now but he is not. Or will he be single soon?

NO MORE MONEY

SO why did the program end? According to rumors, the producers owe hundreds of millions to the network and other people, including talents and suppliers. At first, the network was willing to wait for payment because the program was rating very well and this added to their overall ratings. But this isn’t the case anymore so there is no more reason for the program to stay. The producers also owe the talents a lot of money and it’s not clear whether payment will ever be made.



CASH ONLY

THIS controversial public figure has been running the best cash operation for more than 20 years. What he would do is recruit good-looking young people for his organization. He would then rent a big house in the country’s big cities for them to stay in. So what does it have to do with his recruits? They are tasked to go out everyday to sell stuff like biscuits abd ballpens. They start their spiels with, “I am a working student. Please help me by buying these.” Because these young people are personable and well-dressed, people believe them. They end up buying the biscuits and ballpens. This is how the controversial figure gets his money.

FIERCELY PROTECTIVE

DON’T ever mention the name of this sexy star in the presence of the beautiful star. There are rumors that the star’s husband has a crush on the sexy star and that he’s made a pass at her. The sexy star is too scared of the beautiful star to even flirt with the husband but she was sorely tempted several times. The sexy star has had a big crush on the husband since she was young but she knows having a fling with him will not be good for her career. The beautiful star is fiercely possessive of her husband and she has clout in the industry.

Image credits: PHOTO OF KATHY STEVENS FROM UNSPLASH.COM





