Anna Sorokin–the unrepentant con artist

Elizabeth Holmes, Melissa Caddick, Elizabeth Bigley and other scammers may have conned corporations and people out of millions, but Anna Sorokin, who operated under the alias Anna Delvey, stands out because of her audacious schemes, fabricated persona and lack of remorse for her web of lies.

While the amount of Anna’s fraud may not have reached $500,000, she targeted friends and acquaintances and relished the fact that they fell prey to her manipulation.

One can watch Anna’s interview with Liam Bartlett on 60 Minutes Australia two years ago to witness her brazen and wanton deceit. Even Bartlett, a seasoned journalist, said he found it disconcerting that such a young woman could be so devoid of guilt for the crimes she committed.

When asked by Bartlett, “How can you have a clear conscience?” Sorokin replied with a smile, saying, “how could I not? I just don’t feel guilty and that’s it. There’s not much to explain.”

Anna was born in 1991 in Russia to Vadim Sorokin, a truck driver and a housewife mother (whose name is unknown). The family moved to Germany when Anna was 16, where the future scammer struggled with the German language.

At the age of 22, she travelled to New York to work for Purple, a fashion magazine, in 2013. Here, she began her rather simple con—she adopted the name Anna Delvey and pretended to be a German heiress about to inherit $60 million from her father.

Anna was exceptional with her pretenses and had a particular level of confidence in her pack of lies, including an aristocratic background and a forthcoming multi-million inheritance. In public, she portrayed an image of someone flush with money, giving $100 tips to servers and hotel staff, staying in hotels, eating in fancy restaurants and donning designer clothes.

Such deception allowed her to penetrate New York high society events and get to hob nob with the who’s who in the city’s fashion and art sets. Anna scammed friends and acquaintances—making them pay for meals, plane fares and hotel accommodations with the promise that she would pay them after—promises she never fulfilled. Asked what she thought about the people she scammed in New York, her reply was, “Yeah, it’s like they did not strike me as too smart or talented.”

To sustain her lavish lifestyle, Anna forged documents, issued fraudulent checks and produced sham wire transfer confirmations to banks and individuals that granted her loans without collateral to the tune of $275,000. Small potatoes, some might say, compared to the multi-million scams of other white-collar crooks—but Anna’s audacity and boldness are unparalleled.

Her scam blew up in the media, and she was exposed as nothing but a charlatan in designer clothes (as most con artists tend to be). She was arrested in 2017 at the age of 26, and in 2019, she was found guilty of grand larceny and theft, serving almost four years in prison.

When she was released in 2021, she remained unfazed and impervious to the media’s descriptions of her as a convicted felon, hustler, fraudster, barracuda, con artist, swindler and scammer.

Asked by Bartlett about her crimes, Anna said, “I don’t see this case as a crime at all. How about that? What was so criminal that I’ve done?”

In that “60 Minutes” interview after her release from prison, you could see Anna’s sociopathy in living color. She found it amusing and laughable that Bartlett felt disconcerted about her unrepentant behavior and total lack of guilt and remorse.

Anna ridiculed her victims’ stupidity, showed a perverse satisfaction in the scams she pulled off and seemed to relish the fact that she was able to defraud banks and investment groups to boot. She had this to say about her victims: “I just asked them, and they either said yes or no.”

While she said she was sorry for her wrong decisions in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, she didn’t apologize to her victims who lent her money because she said her credit card was not working or she left her wallet at home.

Like most fraudsters, Anna was so convincing about her lies and confident about her tricks to dupe people of money. Cunning swindlers like Anna should be exposed for what they are, instead of being glamorized by the media, as they have the capacity to ruin lives and destroy people’s trust.

Anna’s story serves as a cautionary reminder that we should be wary of people who flaunt elegance or noble backgrounds to gain our trust and money.