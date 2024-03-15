Alsons profit leaps on rising power demand in Mindanao

ALSONS Consolidated Resources (ACR) of the Alcantara Group posted a net income of P2.285 billion last year, higher by 22 percent from the P1.875 billion recorded in 2022.

ACR Deputy Chief Financial Officer Philip Edward Sagun said the company’s financial performance last year underscores the growing demand for power in its core markets in Mindanao.

“Aside from this, our participation in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market in Mindanao has opened additional revenue streams for the company, contributing to our financial growth.”

Revenues stood at P12.4 billion last year, higher by 3 percent from 2022.

Looking ahead, ACR remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, particularly considering the expected increase in power demand to support the Philippines’s projected annual economic growth of 6.5 percent through 2028. The company is poised to further business expansion and portfolio diversification this 2024.

Marking ACR’s entry into the Visayas market, the company broke ground on its 95.2 megawatt (MW) baseload backup power plant project in Barangay Imelda, Ubay Municipality in Bohol last year. This facility will serve as a backup source of electricity for Boholanos if the province gets isolated from the Visayas grid during calamities or natural disasters.

ACR’s portfolio includes three power facilities with an aggregate capacity of 468 MW, serving over 8 million people across 14 cities and 11 provinces.

The company aims to enhance its renewable energy (RE) capacity to support the Department of Energy’s goals of a 35-percent RE mix by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040. Currently, it is developing three renewable projects. These are the 14.5-MW Siguil Hydro Power Plant in Sarangani, the 37.8-MW hybrid Siayan Hydro-Solar Power Plant in Zamboanga del Norte, and the 42-MW Bago Hydro Power Plant in Negros Occidental.

Meanwhile, the Alcantara Group, announced the retirement of Tirso Santillan Jr. as Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The group’s current Deputy CEO Antonio Miguel B. Alcantara will assume Santillan’s post starting April 1. Alcantara brings 15 years of experience within Alsons Power to this new role.

“I am deeply grateful for Santillan’s exceptional leadership, which has been instrumental in shaping Alsons Power’s trajectory over the last thirty years. He led us through periods of significant growth and laid a solid foundation for our future endeavors.

Inspired by his commitment to excellence, I look forward to leading Alsons Power’s next chapter as we drive forward, embracing innovation and transformation with a steadfast focus on making a positive societal impact,” said Alcantara.