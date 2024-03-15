5th Generation of the Santa Fe arrives in the Philippines 

5th Generation Santa Fe being offered with the starting price of PHP 2,410,000 and 3 variants starting March 8, with the Hybrid trim hitting the Philippine market by the 2nd half of 2024

Hyundai enhances the Santa Fe’s signature adventure-meets-city appeal with a terrace-like, best-in-class, space brought about by a wider tailgate opening and longer wheelbase, encouraging customers to “Open For More”

H-motif which has been incorporated all throughout the interior and exterior is a reinterpretation of Hyundai’s ‘H’ emblem made to complement the Santa Fe’s new design identity

New premium features from Hyundai such as Fingerprint Recognition System, UV-Sterilization Tray, Bi-Directional Console Box are being offered first in the All-New Santa Fe

Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc. (HMPH) confirms the arrival and start of sales of the All-New Santa Fe in the country starting today. For this mid-size SUV’s first full model change since 2018, it undergoes a radical exterior transformation and enhances its signature adventure-meets-city appeal.

The “Open For More” concept for this fifth generation Santa Fe took inspiration from its wider tailgate opening, which happens to be the starting point of its design rebirth. Created with a terrace-like living space to provide plenty of room and seamless transition between urban life and the great outdoors.

Unique and Bold SUV Typology

The All-New Santa Fe has a distinct, boxier and bolder silhouette and is 45-mm longer and 95-mm higher than its predecessor. It has a shorter overhang allowing the wheelbase to be extended by 50-mm and the tailgate to be 145-mm wider so that interior space is maximized both for passengers or loads. Limiting the coefficient drag, given its now larger body, has also been prioritized to ensure improved driving comfort and fuel efficiency. Which is why angled side mirrors, active air flaps in both the top and bottom of the front bumper, skid plates on the front and rear bumpers and a spoiler at the rear, have been strategically placed.

A bridge-type roof rail has also been incorporated alongside the dual sunroof to allow greater versatility in mounting accessories or additional storage. For easier access to this, and other purposes such as car washing, a C-Pillar Assist Handle has been added. It can withstand up to 200-kg and is sized generously so the safety of users getting up and down can be guaranteed. The built-in glass cover is both sleek-looking and functional, as it can be locked when not in use. Seen from the side as well, is the All-New Santa Fe’s sharply defined wheel arches are coupled with 21-inch black ink wheels with Continental tires.

H-shaped elements are evident all-throughout the exterior such as the LED horizontal lamp with daytime running lights (DRL), front bumper garnish and radiator grille, as well as rear taillights. These are carried over to the inside specifically the front dashboard’s mood lights and aircon-vents and the stitching of the seats. This motif is a reinterpretation of Hyundai’s ‘H’ emblem made to complement the All-New Santa Fe’s new design identity.

“Plus Alpha” Space Experience

The All-New Santa Fe has a refined and up-scale interior in contrast to its strong exterior. At the heart of this is the philosophy of a “plus alpha” space experience that connects outdoor-indoor living. Starting with the fully foldable second and third-row seats to make it possible for users to repurpose it as a cargo bed whether for groceries, home projects, sports and recreation, or camping trips.

When at the driver’s seat, there is a 12.3-inch panoramic curved display for the instrument cluster and infotainment screen. To the left of it is a fingerprint recognition system that is easy to use and more importantly secure. A first for the brand, which supports seat memory customizing and access to a personalized infotainment system. It was in 2019 when Hyundai showcased this technology and has always taken proactive efforts towards the expansion of software-defined vehicles.

Whereas to the right of it, is a UV-C sterilization tray on top of the glove box. Since the Santa Fe was conceptualized during the pandemic, this has been retained for the users’ health and sanitation. Then at the bottom of it, under the full-touch climate control panel, is a dual wireless charging pad, which is another first from the brand. Since some users still preferred wired connection, 6 USB-C ports and a 12-volt socket are also present.

Moving to the center which has been ergonomically designed with thoughtful storages. Not only is there a bottom space in between the front row seats but also a bi-directional console box with a lower sliding tray. The latter, is a world-first, which enables a variety of uses especially since it can be opened from both ends and has a removable divider.

City-Friendly and Adventure-Ready

The All-New Santa Fe is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, mated to an 8-speed dual clutch transmission – producing a maximum output of 281-ps and torque of 422-nm. It employs a column-type shift by wire system, similar to the brand’s electric cars, the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6. Together with these are drive and terrain settings that can be adjusted based on user preference on the engine power map, transmission patterns, stability control and braking. A total of eight modes can be selected, namely, Normal, Eco, Sport, Smart, Auto, Sand, Mud and Snow.

Moreover, it comes with Hyundai Traction (HTRAC), the brand’s All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system, as well as a Downhill Brake Control, that supports sudden changes in weather or difficult terrains. The All-New Santa Fe was made to keep up with the users active lifestyle and empower them through added peace of mind.

Apart from the driver, passenger, side, and curtain airbags, coming as standard as well is the brand’s suite of safety features called the Hyundai SmartSense. Advanced driver assist functions such as the Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Forward Collision Avoidance, Lane Following and Keeping, Blindspot View Monitor, Reverse Parking Collision Avoidance, Parking Distance Warning, Manual Speed Limit, Rear Occupant Alert and Surround View Monitor. These have been placed to help reduce user fatigue and reinforce confidence of users on daily commutes or weekend trips.

“The wait is over, we are excited to be offering the much-anticipated All-New Santa Fe to our Filipino customers. This model holds a special place in Hyundai’s history books as it is actually our first ever in-house SUV. It has been serving as the centerpiece of the brand’s growing SUV portfolio and has sold over million units as well as gained a loyal following globally,” according to Mr. Dongwook Lee, President of HMPH. “Over the course of 23 years, the Santa Fe has always progressed with the times by incorporating modern design philosophies and trends. And this 5th generation is no different as it embodies our commitment to continuously innovate how we can cater to our new era of customers and their lifestyles.”

The full specifications for the All-New Santa Fe can be found at the Hyundai Motor Philippines’ website. A hybrid trim will be made available by the second half of the year, for now it comes in the following variants and colors:

The All-New Santa Fe will be a part of the Hyundai Mobility Experience tour, which resumes this coming March 22 to 24 at Ayala Malls Glorietta in Makati City before heading to other cities outside Metro Manila. For announcements and happenings, follow @HyundaiMotorPhilippines in Facebook and Instagram.

※ Product information stated above are based on the Calligraphy. Specifications differ per variant and pricing excludes freight and other provincial fees.